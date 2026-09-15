Ballinspittle school an example of community coming together

A €10m development at Ballinspittle National School will provide future generations with a modern learning environment.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited the village last Friday to officially open the new 195-pupil school, which has 12 bright classrooms and a new assembly hall.

The school has opened its second ASD class, creating a nurturing, inclusive and purpose designed environment for children with additional needs.

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Speaking to The Southern Star afterwards, school principal Sheila Wall said they had an amazing day where the pupils performed a guard of honour. The Taoiseach unveiled a granite plaque, which was made by Charles O’Sullivan in Clonakilty.

‘The children were over the moon that An Taoiseach went around and spoke to them all. There was music too and the children performed an original song called ‘The Tricky Road to Courceys’ which was written by one of our teachers, Katie Anne O’Crowley, which went down very well,’ said Sheila.

‘Diarmuid Fahy, chairperson of the board of the management also spoke and there was a lovely tribute made by the teachers to the late broadcaster Elmarie Mawe who sang the Cranberries song ‘Dreams’ in her memory.’

Past pupil Liam O’Keeffe, who is part of the Tides of Tradition Group, performed an original piece on his accordion called ‘Ballycatten’ which is the actual address of the school.

Sheila thanked the contractors, Cahalane Bros, and the project manager Damian White.

The school’s outdoor spaces boast fully resourced courtyards for children to enjoy playing together surrounded by beautiful landscape gardens with picnic spaces where children can relax, chat and just enjoy nature.

All of these areas have been designed with inclusion in mind offering choice and opportunity for all pupils whatever their interest may be.

Speaking at the event An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ballinspittle National School represented a wonderful investment in the children and the wider community of Ballinspittle for generations to come.

‘This development is a great success story and an example of a community coming together.’