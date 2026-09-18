HURLING PREVIEWS: Now it gets serious as it’s time for knockout in county and Carbery championships

MATTHEW HURLEY looks ahead to the quarter-finals in the county and Carbery hurling championships

Ballinhassig v Watergrasshill,

SAHC, Sunday

(Ovens, 3pm)

Carrigdhoun club Ballinhassig have the impressive record of being one of just three sides unbeaten so far. Only Blarney and Erin’s Own hold the same record. Last year’s premier intermediate county champions have a tough test ahead of them against Watergrasshill, who won the premier intermediate in 2024. Former Cork goalkeeper Ger Collins is Hassig’s top scorer with 0-19 and is accurate on frees, while Evan Cullinane, Simon O’Neill and current Cork shot-stopper Patrick Collins are key on a well-rounded Ballinhassig team. Watergrasshill possess lethal forwards in Adam Murphy and Seán Desmond, the former being the top scorer in the senior A from play. The winner faces Erin’s Own in the semi-final.

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Cloyne v Carrigaline,

PIHC, Saturday

(Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm)

Carrigaline somehow made it into the knockout stage having gone into the final round with no wins and at one stage trailed Kilworth 2-10 to 1-11 in their last group game. But Carrigaline lit it up in the second half, outscoring their opponents by 3-13 to 3-4 in a 4-24 to 5-14 win. The nature of that game will help the Carrigdhoun side in this quarter-final where there are no second chances. Brian Kelleher has shone for Carrigaline with 2-23 to date, while Kevin O’Reilly recorded a hat-trick in their previous match. Imokilly club Cloyne won their first two games against Dungourney and Castlemartyr, but lost to Lisgoold in round three. If Carrigaline win, they play Muskerry outfit Ballincollig in the semi-final.

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Aghabullogue v Dungourney,

PIHC, Saturday

(Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm)

To reach the quarter-final is already a great achievement for an Aghabullogue side that won the intermediate A crown last year. While their 2-17 to 1-16 defeat to Ballincollig denied them a place in the semi-finals, this tie is a chance not only to wrestle back momentum but show that they belong at this stage. Shane Tarrant has been their top marksman so far with 3-24, while Jerry Lane, Matthew Bradley and John Corkery are also threats. Dungourney have former Cork underage star Jack Leahy in their side. With 0-26 to date, he must certainly be a player on Cork senior manager Ben O’Connor’s radar. Cillian O’Callaghan is a danger, too, having hit a hat-trick in their vital win over Castlemartyr.

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Barryroe v Cloughduv,

PJHC, Saturday

(Enniskeane, 4pm)

Much like Aghabullogue, Barryroe will be disappointed to miss out on a semi-final place due to a loss to Mayfield, but this is a chance for Kevin McCarthy’s men to redeem themselves. Olan O’Donovan, out through injury, will be a miss; he is the Sky Blues’ top scorer with 1-11. Nevertheless, it’s a chance for Ryan O’Donovan (0-11), Luke Murphy (2-5) and Tomas Ó Buachalla (0-7) to step up and be Barryroe’s new main man. Cloughduv lost their opening two games against St Catherine’s and Tracton, but still qualified after victory over Milford. The Muskerry club sentenced Barryroe to the relegation play-off last year, so will the desire for revenge drive the Carbery club on?

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Argideen Rangers v Ballygarvan,

PJHC, Sunday

(Ballinspittle, 3.30pm)

Christy Crowley’s Argideen Rangers impressed in the group stages with wins over Mayfield and St Finbarr’s, sandwiched by a defeat to local rivals Barryroe. But they will be wary of their upcoming challenge. Ballygarvan lost narrowly to eventual champions Kilbrittain last year. The Black and Amber needed a late goal to eventually see them off. That is the challenge facing the Timoleague men this weekend. Seán Walsh has been in fantastic form with 3-8 from play. John Michael O’Callaghan (1-11), Philip Flynn (0-8) and Charlie Twomey (0-6) are other key men for Rangers. A semi-final against either Kilshannig or St Catherine’s is the prize.

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Bandon v Dohenys,

Carbery JAHC, Sunday

(Enniskeane, 2.30pm)

It’s fair to say that Bandon’s second string weren’t expected to get to the quarter-finals in Carbery, but with wins over 2024 champions Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas and 2023 winners Clonakilty, they have more than earned their place. Michael O’Donovan and Zack Farrell hit the net in their impressive 3-11 to 0-18 win over Clon and they will hope to carry that momentum forward. Dohenys won their opening two matches against St Colum’s and Kilbrittain’s seconds, but were defeated by Ballinascarthy, who pipped them to top spot. What will be concerning for the Dunmanway club is only scoring 0-3 from play in the previous outing. Euan Lehane, Shane Barry and Darragh Collins could be difference makers.

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Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas v Kilbree,

Carbery JAHC, Sunday

(Ballinacarriga, 4.30pm)

Clonakilty are already out. And another big gun will be eliminated here. Mathúnas won the championship in 2024. Kilbree were last year’s finalists. However, respective defeats to Bandon and St Mary’s have meant they are in this predicament. For the Castletownkenneigh club, Caolan O’Donovan, Kevin O’Donovan, Robbie Lucey and Jeremiah Hurley are all star performers, and they won their last two against Clonakilty and Randal Óg. Kilbree have standout forward Cillian Twohig to keep the scoreboard ticking over, while Joseph O’Donovan, Eamon Shanahan, Darragh Coakley and Jim Shanahan can be counted on too. Very little to separate these teams. Extra time may be required.