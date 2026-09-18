CORK CAMOGIE ROUND-UP: Courcey Rovers, Bandon and St Colum’s still in the hunt for silverware

NEWCESTOWN, Clonakilty and Kilbree’s title hopes have ended but Courcey Rovers, St Colum’s and Bandon remain in the hunt for SE Systems Cork Camogie county championship silverware.

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PREMIER INTERMEDIATE

Fr O’Neill’s denied Newcestown a place in the premier intermediate county semi-finals following last weekend’s cracking last-eight encounter.

John Wilson’s side finished second in Group B behind Ballygarvan and got off to a blistering start to lead 1-3 to 0-2 after ten minutes. Caoimhe Wilson netted an early goal and added a point. A brace of frees from Cork senior Ciara O’Sullivan completed Newcestown’s excellent start.

O’Sullivan kept the scoreboard ticking over with four more points as the Carbery club led 1-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Another brace of O’Sullivan scores extended her team’s advantage four minutes after the resumption. Yet, Newcestown would add a single point, from Karen O’Sullivan, between then and the final whistle.

Fr O’Neill’s found another gear and dominated the remainder of the tie. Two goals in the final ten minutes sealed the East Cork side’s 2-11 to 1-10 victory.

Clonakilty were another Carbery club to fall at the premier intermediate quarter-finals stage. The Brewery Town club finished level at the top of their group alongside Fr O’Neill’s and ahead of Watergrasshill and Brian Dillons.

Ballinhassig were Clon’s opponents in the last eight and built a substantial 2-11 to 0-3 interval lead. Despite their best efforts Clonakilty couldn’t prevent a more clinical opponent from recording a 5-17 to 0-4 victory.

Cork senior Amy McCarthy (0-2), Lydia Sutton and Cork senior footballer Katie O’Driscoll were on target for a Clonakilty team in which Alannah O’Brien also stood out.

All eyes will be on Saturday’s Carbery camogie premier intermediate derby between Ballinascarthy and Enniskeane. The West Cork clubs face off in a relegation play-off following disappointing group finishes.

Ballinascarthy drew with Ballinhassig, but lost to Inniscarra and Charleville in Group A of the county championship’s opening phase. All-Ireland camogie senior winner Millie Condon, Síofra Pattwell, Amber Bishop, Moira Barrett and Clara Crowley’s combined scoring abilities will be crucial to Bal’s hopes of staying in the grade.

As for Enniskeane, an inability to win any of their three Group B fixtures against Newcestown, Ballygarvan and Ballyhea has the West Cork club deep in relegation trouble. A young Enniskeane side will lean heavily on Cork senior Daire O’Brien, Erin McCarthy, Emer O’Dell, Sinead Hurley and Clara Duggan.

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SENIOR

We are down to the final four in this year’s Cork camogie senior county championship. Defending champions, St Finbarr’s, are two victories away from retaining their title.

The Barrs finished top of Group B with a perfect record thanks to victories over Cloughduv, Éire Óg and Glen Rovers. Ballincollig, who finished third in Group C, were the Togher club’s opponents in last weekend’s quarter-finals.

All-Ireland winning Cork senior Sorcha McCartan was amongst the goals in a 3-16 to 0-7 St Finbarr’s win. That outcome maintained the champions’ momentum and set up a county semi-final showdown with Sarsfields. Sars overcame Cloughduv 0-17 to 0-9 to reach the penultimate round.

On the other side of the senior county championship semi-finals draw, Courcey Rovers netted five goals en-route to seeing off last year’s runners-up, St Catherine’s.

A comprehensive 5-14 to 0-16 win was achieved thanks to 4-5 from former All-Ireland winner Linda Collins. Fiona Keating was Courcey’s other goal scorer.

The Ballinspittle club will face Blackrock in the upcoming second semi-final on September 27th. The Rockies proved too strong for Aghabullogue, running out 1-12 to 1-9 winners last weekend.

On Saturday, Ballinora and Glen Rovers will contest the senior relegation play-off.

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INTERMEDIATE

Kilbrittain-Timoleague lost for the first time in Group A of this year’s Intermediate grade last weekend.

The Carbery club faced off against fellow undefeated pacesetters Sliabh Rua in Brinny. Michaela Holland and Kaitelyn Holland scores kept Kilbrittain-Timoleague in touch during an even opening half. Sliabh Rua restarted in positive fashion however, and four unanswered points put the eventual winners in the driving seat.

A tight game saw Kilbrittain-Timoleague lose out, 0-12 to 0-7, despite an admirable performance plus Kaitelyn Dineen (0-5), Michaela Holland and Ellen Murphy (0-1 each) scores.

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JUNIOR A, B, C

Kilbree took on Kilworth in their own back yard for a place in this year’s junior B county final on Friday evening.

It was three points apiece after an entertaining start before Sinead O’Donovan’s goal ensured the sides changed ends tied 1-3 to 0-6. Leah McCarthy netted a second Kilbree goal early in the second half before their opponents upped the tempo.

It was anyone’s game coming down the final stretch only for Kilworth to score a late winner and edge it 0-13 to 2-6.

Despite the result, Kilbree have enjoyed a hugely positive campaign that augurs well for the club’s future. Sinead O’Donovan (1-1), Mairead Crowley (0-3), Leah McCarthy (1-0), Emily O’Donovan and Gráinne O’Brien (0-1 each) were the West Cork club’s scorers.

St Colum’s booked their place in the junior C county semi-finals thanks to a superb win over Dungourney. A third consecutive Group B success saw the Kealkill club cement a place in the last four of the championship.

Jackie Moore (1-7), Kayla Healy (1-0), All-Ireland Camogie winner Libby Coppinger (0-2), Molly O’Mahony and Paula O’Mahony (0-1 each) scores secured St Colum’s 2-11 to 1-8 victory.

Elsewhere in the junior C championship, Bandon overcame Laochra Óg 1-9 to 0-7 in Group A. Clodagh Barry (0-8), Doireann Kelly (1-0) and Laura Cummins (0-1) were on target for the Lilywhites who face Carrigtwohill in their final group match on Saturday.

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JUNIORS

Courcey Rovers’ juniors were unlucky to lose 4-7 to 3-7 to Douglas in the Barry O’Sullivan county championship quarter-finals last Monday night.

Kilbrittain-Timoleague’s juniors are through to the Lillie O’Sullivan county championship semi-finals following a 4-7 to 1-7 win over Na Piarsaigh.

Clonakilty juniors’ hopes of reaching the last four of the Lily Grant county championship were dashed by Nemo Rangers last Monday. The Capwell club defeated Clon 4-6 to 1-7 amid poor weather conditions. Meabh O’Mahony netted Clon’s goal in a game Leah Geaney, Cliodhna Nagle and Aoife Jones also scored.