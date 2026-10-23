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Ilen Rovers claim fourth title of remarkable season

October 23rd, 2026 11:00 AM

By Ger McCarthy

Ilen Rovers claim fourth title of remarkable season Image
Kate Carey scored 1-4 for Ilen Rovers in their final win.

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ILEN Rovers brought the curtain down on a remarkable season by adding the Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 2 title to their trophy cabinet.

Not content with winning junior B county, junior D county (2025) and Division 6 county league trophies, Ilen Rovers added a West Cork title to conclude a memorable year.

Castlehaven was the venue for Ilen and Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s rearranged West Cork Division 2 decider on Sunday.

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Leading by seven points at half time, Rovers withstood a Caheragh fightback to edge a terrific encounter 3-13 to 0-13. Kate Carey (1-4), Maebh Collins (1-2), Michelle Collins (1-1), Keelin Murphy, Emma Hurley (0-2 each), Alice Bushe and Maria Connolly (0-1 each) were on target for Ilen.

The Ilen Rovers team that defeated Tadhg MacCárthaigh to claim the club's fourth trophy of the season.

 

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Ibane Ladies faced Watergrasshill in a Cork LGFA junior B county championship relegation play-off in Ballinhassig on Sunday.

The West Cork club was eager to retain its junior B status after finishing bottom of their championship group despite battling efforts against Bandon, Donoughmore and St Peter’s.

Ibane overcame a slow start and three-point interval deficit to emerge 1-11 to 1-2 winners with Cliona Harte netting the West Cork side’s crucial goal. Harte (1-1), Alice O’Leary (0-4), Hanna Twomey (0-3), Grace Tobin, Eimear Whelton and Ciara Deasy (0-1 each) scored for a delighted Ibane.

 

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Castlehaven and Kinsale met in Saturday’s Cork LGFA U16D county final at Clonakilty.

Clodagh O’Regan, Jill McSweeney (free) and Sarah Young points had Kinsale 0-3 to 0-1 ahead at the break. An increase in both tempo and intensity saw a much-improved second period develop.

Kinsale proved the better team after the break, restricting their opponents to a goal and adding 1-3.

Hannah Murphy, Jill McSweeney (free) and Clodagh O’Regan’s white flags were added to by a crucial Amy Fitzpatrick goal after 47 minutes.

Kinsale ran out deserving 1-6 to 1-1 winners despite Izzy Cahalane (1-0) and Katie Whelton (0-1) replying for Haven.

 

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Cork senior A county champions Aghada hosted Tipperary’s Cahir in a Munster senior quarter-final at Páirc Uí Riain, Rostellan on Sunday afternoon.

Eric Smith’s side blasted in six goals en route to a comprehensive victory. Abigail Ring (0-6), Mary Leahy (2-0), Rachel Leahy (1-2), Ali Smith, Emma Farmer and Kaitlin Smith (1-1 each) were on target in a 6-11 to 0-10 win.

Next up for the Cork senior county champions is a Munster semi-final away to Kerry’s Southern Gaels.

Carrigaline made history by competing in their first-ever provincial fixture on Sunday. The newly-crowned Cork LGFA junior A champions welcomed Limerick’s Knockainey to Carrigaline with a place in the Munster junior semi-finals on offer for the winners.

It was the Cork club who marked an historic occasion by registering a convincing 6-18 to 0-10 victory.

Rachel O’Regan (2-6), Emma Cooney (1-3), Eva O’Herlihy (2-0), Aoife O’Neill (1-2), Holly Fitzgerald (0-4), Erica Deasy (0-2) and Holly Jackson (0-1) were amongst Carrigaline’s scorers. Ballymacelligott will host Carrigaline in the Munster JFC semi-finals.

 

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MTU Cork was the venue for last weekend’s Cork Credit Unions junior C county decider between Ballinhassig and Ballincollig. The latter claimed the final adult county trophy of the year courtesy of a 2-9 to 2-6 triumph.

Bandon’s juniors were also celebrating last weekend. The Lilywhites’ second team overcame Midleton 3-5 to 2-7 to hold aloft the Cork Credit Unions 2C county trophy in Shanbally.

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