Road Safety Authority encourage people to exercise caution over bank holiday weekend

People across West Cork are being advised to exercise caution by the Road Safety Authority while using the roads this bank holiday weekend.

Met Éireann has issued Orange and Yellow Weather warnings as Storm Boelo will bring very strong southwest winds which will veer westerly with severe gusts and coastal gales and is set to also bring spells of very heavy and intense rain.

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It is expected the storm could cause damage to homes and businesses, disruption and delays to public transport, flooding and very difficult travelling conditions with the possibility of coastal flooding.

There is a Yellow Rain Warning for Cork, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Limerick, Mayo and Sligo from 4am - 3pm Saturday where Storm Boelo will bring spells of heavy rain. Difficult travelling conditions are once again expected with the potential for localised flooding.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warning are recommended to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Meanwhile, two outdoor events at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival have been cancelled for Saturday – the Elizabeth Fort stage and Jazz Market on St Patrick’s Street. Bands that should have been on the stage will carry out pop up performances throughout the city instead. All ticketed events will run as normal.