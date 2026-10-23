Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man's body discovered in Macroom

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident where the body of an adult male was discovered in Macroom this morning.

The discovery occurred at approximately 9:30am and it is understood the man was in his 20s and lived locally. The scene, at Macroom Golf Club, remains preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

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A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station. Meanwhile a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to provide support to the family.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”

The spokesperson said: “Gardaí are interested in speaking with any person who may have been in the vicinity of Golf Club, Castle Grounds in Macroom between 2pm on Thursday October 22 and 10am on Friday October 23.”

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area and who may have camera footage, including mobile phone and dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.