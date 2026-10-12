Concern for patients at CUH after worst September ever with 1,008 left on trolleys

CONCERN is growing over the level of care patients will receive at Cork University Hospital this winter amid overcrowding and staff shortages.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said last month was the worst September on record for hospital overcrowding across the country, with 1,008 patients on trolleys waiting to be seen at CUH. Until October 7, there were 193 patients waiting for beds at CUH.

Phil Ni Sheaghdha, the INMO’s general secretary, called on the HSE to immediately publish its winter plan for the 26/27 season outlining how it intended to radically reduce the number of patients on trolleys.

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The issue was also raised by Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) at a recent meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum South West.

Cllr Bambury referred to the concerns raised with the HSE by CUH’s chief executive, Jennifer Kearney, regarding staffing levels and patient safety.

Cllr Bambury asked what immediate actions the HSE was taking and what additional resources and staffing had been approved, emphasising staff wellbeing.

“We need to know how many posts are filled, how many vacancies remain and, whether staffing levels are adequate across individual departments and shifts, particularly in the emergency department.”

She added she welcomed plans for enhanced discharge planning and measures to strengthen patient flow.

“But we have consistently heard about overcrowding with patients waiting on trolleys for far too long. And these are not merely operational statistics. They represent people who are elderly, vulnerable, frightened, or in pain waiting for the care they need,” she said.

She also asked the HSE for a clear and comprehensive update on the delivery of new inpatient beds at CUH, including clarification on whether a total of 21 or 30 beds had been approved for delivery in 2026.

Sonya Cotter, the HSE’s Cork North and East integrated healthcare area manager, said: “There is no doubt that we need additional capacity and going prepared into the winter period, given the background of increased demand.”

She added work still needed to be done and it was questionable if the beds would be delivered.

“We will be looking at all options available to us as we go through the next few weeks to see if we can increase capacity overall across the region for the winter period, and that will include looking at the 21 beds.”

Addressing staffing levels, Sonya Cotter said she had a background in nursing and started as an 18-year-old student nurse in 1992.

She said: “We manage urgent emergency care on a daily basis. I chair a call at ten o’clock every morning on all the sites and all the integrated services, and it’s really about balancing that increase in demand. Without doubt there is an increase in demand across our acute services, but it’s about balancing the risk across all areas.”