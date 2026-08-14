Clonakilty overpower Dohenys to book spot in Carbery U21A football final

Clonakilty 2-21

Dohenys 1-13

TOM LYONS REPORTS

GIVING a powerful display of aggressive, attacking football, Clonakilty simply overpowered gallant Dohenys in the semi-final of the Clona Milk U21A football championship in sun-splashed Ballinacarriga on Saturday evening.

This was a top class display by the Clon lads as they dominated the middle third, defended intelligently and attacked with pace and determination. Dohenys led with the first point of the game but from there on, Clon took control. A Dylan Harrington goal 12 minutes gave them a six point lead at the end of the first quarter.

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The Doheny defenders were doing very well early on with some great blocking and turnovers, but the green and red tide kept coming at them in waves. Tom Whooley hit the net on 27 minutes, putting a formidable gap of ten points between the sides at half time.

‘Great performance from the lads, 2-21 is great scoring any day,’ said a delighted Clon manager, Tom Clancy, his first season in charge.

‘They really put in a good shift, worked very hard right to the end. It took us about ten minutes to settle into the game and Dohenys defended very well but when we got to grips with the game, some of the forward play and running off the ball was excellent, causing Dohenys a lot of problems. Our two pointers were crucial, along with the two goals. Delighted with the lads.’

This was first and foremost a great team performance from Clon, every player figuring prominently, but they had stand-out players in seniors Harrington, Darragh Gough and Des Kenneally while Cork minors Whooley and Fionn O’Donovan played major roles. But it was the work rate, the pace, the high fielding and the aggressive play of the supporting cast that allowed the stars to shine for the winners.

Dohenys were just outgunned on the night, physically and football-wise, but always looked dangerous on the break with Euan Lehane, the strong Seán Murphy and Keith McCarthy showing fine potential in attack.

Lehane opened the scoring with a Doheny point but Clon quickly gained control at midfield with Matt Murphy fielding well. A brace of points from the closely marked Whooley got Clon going but Dohenys’ defending was very good. They could do little when impressive centre back Ben Coffey set up Harrington to goal. Gough burst on the scene with 0-3 in a row for Clon, 0-2 from play, with Lehane kicking Dohenys’ only reply. 1-5 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Dohenys come more into the game, with points from Patrick Hegarty, Lehane and Seán Murphy but Clon raised three white flags and an orange flag as well, from hard-working Des Kenneally and Darragh Gough, who converted the first two-pointer of the game. Des Kenneally and Tom Whooley combined for the latter to finger-tip the ball to the net and it was Clon in front, 2-10 to 0-6, at half time.

When Seán Murphy kicked an early two-pointer, we waited for a Doheny comeback but Clon were not obliging and points from Jack Byerley, Aaron Cullinane and dynamic wing back, Fionn O’Donovan, with a single point from Lehane, free, had Clon in front by 2-15 to 0-9 as the last quarter began. Three more Clon points from Gough free and a superb two-pointer from Whooley led to Clon emptying their bench, with a subsequent drop in intensity.

Dohenys died gamely and the nippy Keith McCarthy, their best player, led a mini revival. McCarthy blasted over the bar as they were forced to go for goals and Pudie Crowley added a fine two-pointer.

McCarthy was fouled for a penalty in the 54th minute and Murphy blasted home. But Clon had another kick in them and Gough kicked a two-point free, followed by a Whooley point. Dohenys had kicked the first point and they also kicked the last as Murphy blasted a close-in free over the bar. A highly impressive display from Clon who now face a mouth-watering final clash against Castlehaven.

‘I haven’t seen much of the Haven to be honest,’ said Clancy.

‘They look a very impressive team and we know what to expect from any Haven team. We just take it one game at a time and are delighted to be in the final, our first in a while.’

OUR STAR: Plenty candidates here. Keith McCarthy and Seán Murphy from Dohenys and half a dozen from Clon. Darragh Gough, 0-10, just shades it from Dylan Harrington and Tom Whooley.

Scorers

Clonakilty: Darragh Gough 0-10 (4f, 1 2ptf, 1 2pt); Tom Whooley 1-5 (1 2pt); Dylan Harrington 1-0; Jack Byerley 0-3; Des Kenneally, Aaron Cullinane, Fionn O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Seán Murphy 1-4 (1-0 pen, 1f); Euan Lehane 0-4 (2f); Patrick Hegarty (1f), Paudie Crowley (2pt) 0-2 each; Keith McCarthy 0-1.

Clonakilty: Cillian White; James Costello, Seán Coffey, Shane O’Regan; Aaron Cullinane, Ben Coffey, Fionn O’Donovan; Matt Murphy, David Harte; Des Kenneally, Darragh Gough, Éanna Deasy; Jack Byerley, Tom Whooley, Dylan Harrington.

Subs: Mattie Lyons for B Coffey (27), Eoghan Minihan for S O’Riordan (40), Prince Iyalla for D Kenneally (50), Cal O’Mahony for S Byerley (50), Oran Blackburn for F O’Donovan (55).

Dohenys: Shane O’Connell; Matthew Hurley, Oran McCarthy, Caolan O’Driscoll; Levi Bosma, Conor Vassalo, Éanna Hayes; Ian Bryan, Nathan McCarthy; Paudie Crowley, Shane Barry, Keith McCarthy; Patrick Hegarty, Seán Murphy, Euan Lehane.

Subs: Jamie Dullea for M Hurley (18), Ethan Hurley for J Dullea (ht), Ronan White for C O’Driscoll (45), Gavin McCarthy for O McCarthy (50), Seán Galvin for P Hegarty (55).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).