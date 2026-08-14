11 nominations for Southern Star in Local Ireland awards

THE nominations are out for this year’s Local Ireland Media Awards following another record number of entries.

The Southern Star has received 11 nominations across nine categories for what will be the 11th year of the awards and the ninth to be sponsored by the National Lottery.

The awards are also supported by Coimisiún na Meán.

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A total of 727 entries were lodged across 19 competitive categories.

The Southern Star is shortlisted in Best Use of Digital recruitment advertising), Best Innovation (gift subscriptions), Best Local Advertisement (Fields of Skibbereen), and Best Advertising Campaign (Scally’s SuperValu).

It is also shortlisted twice in the Best Headline category (Don’t Mussel in on our Bay/Grave Mistake) and twice in the Best Supplement category (Things to See and Do in West Cork/Back in the Day).

Kieran O’Mahony is shortlisted in three categories: Best News Story (autism centre delayed; Best News Series (Kinsale mussel farm plans) and Political Coverage of the Year.

President of Local Ireland and managing director of The Southern Star Seán Mahon said: ‘It’s great to see these important awards continuing to thrive. The evidence is clear - this year saw the highest number of entries we’ve ever received across all the different categories.

‘However, they all share one thing in common, the vitally important role we have in serving local communities by communicating the news that matters to our readers’ lives. Thank you to everyone who entered and good luck to those nominated as finalists.’

The awards include a Lifetime Achievement award that is presented on behalf of the Local Ireland committee and there is also a Best Community Story award, selected by a panel from the National Lottery.

National Lottery head of corporate affairs Jennifer Crowe said: ‘This year’s shortlist for the National Lottery Best Community Story reflects the strength and spirit of communities across Ireland. ‘Through the lens of local journalism, we see people coming together, supporting one another, and making a real difference in the lives of those around them.

“Local journalism plays a vital role in helping to uncover these stories and ensure the people behind them are recognised. It’s an honour to help celebrate their impact.’

The judging panel is chaired by Dawn Wheatley (DCU) and also includes RTÉ’s Katie Hannon and Sarah McInerney, Susan Daly (journal.ie), TUD professor Michael Foley, photographer Frank Miller, broadcaster Valerie Cox, journalist PJ Cunningham, columnist Dr Martina Devlin, DCU lecturer and former journalist Conor Tiernan, Daniel Murray (Business Post), Gerry McCarthy (Irish Sun) and Kinetic Ireland’s Andrew Sinclair.

Dawn Wheatley, of DCU School of Communications, said: ‘Once again, the quality of entries this year has been exceptional.

Our judging panel had a genuinely difficult task narrowing down the shortlist, with several categories more competitive than ever.

‘It’s a real credit to the reporters, photographers, editors, production and commercial staff involved that standards continue to rise year on year. These entries are proof that trusted, on-the-ground journalism still matters enormously to the communities it serves, holding power to account, telling the stories that matter, and giving an essential voice to their readers.’

The award winners will be announced at a gala event at the Mullingar Park Hotel on September 17th with host, RTÉ Lyric FM presenter Marty Whelan.