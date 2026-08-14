Farmer who drowned in Dunmanway was getting water for his animals

A FARMER who drowned as he was filling up barrels of water for his animals in a river in West Cork on Wednesday has been named locally as Eugene McSweeney from Ballyboy, near Dunmanway.

By Olivia Kelleher

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The body of the 55-year-old farmer was taken from the River Bandon outside Dunmanway on Wednesday evening. The emergency services attended after the alarm was raised locally.

Mr McSweeney was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transferred to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

It is understood that Mr McSweeney, who was unmarried, slipped in to a submerged hole and could not get out.

The Health and Safety Authority and the Coroner were notified. A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court and an inquest will be held at a later date.

Mr McSweeney was predeceased by his father James and his mother Teresa McSweeney who died surrounded by her family at Dunmanway Community Hospital in January.

He is survived by his two siblings, his brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised.