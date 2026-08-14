RNLI fundraiser set to top €100,000

THE tenth Courtmacsherry RNLI Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks this Sunday could see the fundraising event surpass the €100,000 mark.

The walks, the brainchild of Richard O’Flynn, is an initiative between the Courtmacsherry RNLI and Barryroe GAA.

Courtmacsherry RNLI, home to the Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat, the Val Adnams has been the sole beneficiary of the proceeds from the walks since the first event in 2017 that, so far, has raised an impressive €88,722.

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Virgin Media’s Zara King recently accompanied her grandfather Joe Hilliard to the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Station to help promote the event.

Mr Hilliard was one of the original daily walkers along the spectacular and scenic Seven Heads Peninsula when he arrived in Courtmacsherry with his family 50 years ago.

For many, the annual event has become a constant and its health benefits have been extolled by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is a great supporter of Courtmacsherry and the RNLI. He completes the full marathon walk during the year accompanied by his friend Ray Doherty, who is also an annual participant.

With options ranging from the full marathon (26.2 miles) to the half marathon, 15k, 10k and 5k variants, all incorporate the breathtaking scenery along the roads from Courtmacsherry Bay to South Ring some of which overlook Inchydoney Bay.

Registrations are still open (online) at Eventbrite.ie (search Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk) walkers can also register on Sunday morning from 7.30am at the Courtmacsherry Community Centre prior to the official group start at 9am.

Registrations also take place on Sunday in South Ring from 11.30am for those wishing to walk the half marathon back to Courtmacsherry.