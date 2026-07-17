Javelin ace Sam Kingston ready for SIAB Track & Field International in Belfast

SAM Kingston warmed up for this weekend’s Schools International Athletic Board (SIAB) Track & Field International by adding to his impressive medal haul.

The Caheragh teenager (15) won gold in the U17 boys’ javelin at the national juvenile championships held in Tullamore.

Sam’s top throw of 52.24 metres saw the Leevale AC athlete finish ahead of Noah Tracey (Kildare AC), who was 70 centimetres behind in silver.

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This was the latest highlight in another progressive year for the Skibbereen Community School student who also won county and Munster titles, as well as his All-Ireland success.

At the recent Tailteann Schools Interprovincial Champs held in Carlow, Sam brought home a silver medal from the Boys’ 700g Javelin competition with his best-ever throw of 53.18 metres. In fact, he threw four consecutive personal bests on his way to the silver medal.

This Saturday in Belfast, Sam is one of three West Cork athletes selected to take part in SIAB Track & Field International, as Ireland’s top young athletes take on the best from England, Scotland and Wales.

One of the highlights of the youth athletics calendar, the annual event will see the stars of the future in action.

Sam Kingston will carry West Cork hopes in the javelin, while St Brogans College Bandon’s Adaora Nnaemaka, fresh from her U16 100m and 200m national double, will compete in the 100m and with the Irish 4x100m relay squad. Coláiste Na Toirbhirte’s Lelia Cummins will compete in the hammer.

Meanwhile, at the Morton Games in Santry on Friday night, Bandon AC’s Nicola Tuthill finished second in the women’s hammer, just as she did at the Cork City Sports two nights earlier. As Olympic and World champion Camryn Rogers won again, Tuthill took silver with her best effort of 71.07m.

Also, Bantry AC’s Darragh McElhinney finished second in the men’s 5000m, in 13:15.90, just behind the winner Aron Gebremariam, in 13:15.06.