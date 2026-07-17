Barryroe target Division 7 county league title

AFTER winning the county league Division 7 hurling title last weekend, Barryroe are looking to lift the county football junior A league crown this weekend.

Standing in Barryroe’s way of the double are Charleville this Saturday (7.30pm) in St Vincent’s GAA club.

After winning the Carbery Division 1 title, the Sky Blues received a walkover from Knocknagree’s second string in the county league quarter-final before overcoming Grenagh (0-18 to 1-7) in the semi-final.

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In the last game, Ryan O’Donovan top scored with 0-10 while his cousin Olan O’Donovan struck 0-4. Luke Murphy (0-2), Conn Dineen and Seán Holland were also on target.

The Carbery league campaign saw Barryroe beat Kilbrittain (2-12 to 1-13), Goleen (3-10 to 0-13), Urhan (5-11 to 1-17), while drawing to Kilmeen (0-11 apiece) and losing to Ballinascarthy (1-11 to 0-13).

They beat Kilmeen in the final (2-14 to 1-7) as Ryan O’Donovan (1-5), Olan O’Donovan (1-2), Seán Holland (0-5), Tomás Ó Buachalla and Gearóid Holland (0-1 each) did the damage there.

Barryroe won the Division 7 hurling crown by beating Ballinora 1-15 to 1-13 last Saturday so now have momentum.

After receiving a bye into the semi-finals, Avondhu side Charleville beat Carrigaline’s second team 1-12 to 1-7 in the last four.

In their divisional league, they won all seven games against Michelstown (0-14 to 1-8), Ballyhooly (6-14 to 1-4), Ballyclough (1-10 to 0-11), Clyda Rovers (3-13 to 0-8), Kilshannig (4-18 to 0-7), Mallow (7-13 to 3-9) and Killavullen in the final (0-17 to 2-8).

Playing in the premier senior championship in hurling, Charleville have a few of their small ball stars in their ranks, Cork senior hurling captain Darragh Fitzgibbon being one of them. Darren Butler, Robert Carroll and Jack O’Callaghan are other key players. The north Cork club faced Kilmacabea in the county junior A championship semi-finals last year and lost narrowly.

The winner of this game will earn promotion to Division 7 of the county football league for 2027.