Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally postponed due to hot weather conditions

THE Triton Showers National Rally Championship was due to resume this Sunday with the Clonmel-based STS Stonethrowers Rally, the fifth of the eight-round series.

However, on Monday night, the organising Tipperary Light Car and Motor Cycle Club took the decision to postpone the event.

Around 10pm they issued the following statement.

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‘It is with regret that Tipperary LC & MCC have taken the decision to postpone the Stonethrowers Rally which was to take place on Sunday, July 19th.

‘Following discussions with Tipperary Co. Council, it was outlined that the current period of hot weather, together with the forecast for continued high temperatures, have increased the vulnerability of road surfaces to damage. Any damage that could be caused to the roads by running the event on Sunday, would be borne by us, the organising club.

‘As such, the club have taken the decision to postpone to protect the public road infrastructure and continue our good working relationship with Tipperary Co. Council.’

Current championship leader Monaghan's Josh Moffett (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) was the top seed with Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin, also in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, and Clonakilty's David Guest (Ford Fiesta Rally2) the top local drivers in the nine stage event and seeded at five and 11 respectively.

While it is unfortunate, particularly for the organising club that has spent substantial time over several months putting the various elements of the event together, it was the correct decision.

Given the statement, it appears that the club would have been liable for any potential costs and as such this could have placed huge financial pressures on the club's financial status.

However, from a safety perspective, there would have been great concerns for the safety of all concerned. Controlling a rally car at high speed over roads where the lack of grip is impaired could have brought immeasurable difficulties for competitors, organisers and spectators.

It is not the first time that hot weather has seen the postponement or the cancellation of events or part of events. Back in 2013, the final loop of stages in the Sligo Rally were canned due to the searing heat that melted the tar. Five years later the same event was initially postponed – again due to the heat – and within days, the Connacht Motor Club abandoned plans to try and reschedule the event due to the continuing hot weather conditions.

Rescheduling the rally is now one of the major tasks for the Tipperary club and Motorsport Ireland. Last April, the fuel crisis blockade led to the postponement of the Monaghan Rally (April 12th) that was eventually rescheduled for the Sunday of the August bank-holiday weekend.

Due to the biennial motorsport calendar, the October bank-holiday weekend, that features the Fastnet Rally every two years, has no closed road rally event this year and as such looks to be a possible date and a sensible option. Let's see.