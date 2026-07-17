LGFA DRAWS: Dohenys discover intermediate opposition

REVAMPED Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA county championships will see West Cork clubs hoping to make their mark across nine grades.

All nine county competitions will follow the same format this year.

The intermediate and junior championships have been split into two groups containing four clubs in each.

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Whichever teams finish top of their respective groups will progress straight through to a county semi-final. The table-toppers will also enjoy the added bonus of home advantage for their last-four ties.

Quarter-finalists will be decided by second placed clubs in Group 1 facing third in Group 2 and vice versa. The bottom placed clubs in each group will meet in a relegation play-off.

As outlined in last week’s Southern Star, the senior A championship contains five clubs in each group. Group 1 includes Clonakilty, Kinsale, reigning county champions Éire Óg, St Val’s and Mourneabbey. In Group 2, it’s Castlehaven, O’Donovan Rossa, Agahda, Glanmire and 2025 Munster intermediate champions Naomh Abán.

There is also a (separate) senior B championship for any of those who fail to make it through to the senior A county semi-finals.

These competition changes represent a welcome development from the Cork LGFA county board.

Previously, many of the junior and intermediate competitions involved seven or eight clubs playing a straight round-robin league. The top two contested the county final and bottom two faced off in a relegation final. This led, on occasion, to meaningless mid-table games towards the end of the championship.

But this season’s refreshed format makes every game count. It also lessens the margin for error and raises the stakes for all those involved.

Every club is guaranteed a minimum of four championship games (including one possible knockout or relegation play-off fixture) this year and that should make the overall running of this year’s competitions much smoother.

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Three West Cork LGFA clubs will contest the 2026 intermediate championship.

Valley Rovers and Dohenys have been drawn in Group 1 and will meet in the competition’s opening fixture. Fermoy and last year’s IFC runners-up, Midleton, complete a strong quartet.

Hopes are high of a positive Dohenys showing after the Dunmanway club defeated Bantry Blues 1-12 to 1-4 in last year’s junior A county final in Aughaville.

Rosscarbery will play Douglas, Bride Rovers and Inch Rovers in IFC Group 2. Ross finished third in last year’s competition and a young panel will be eager to build on that positive finish.

Bantry Blues lost the 2025 junior A county decider and have been drawn to face Carrigaline, Erin’s Own and Abhainn Dalla in Group 1 of this year’s grade.

Another West Cork LGFA side and recent Division 3 county league winners, Tadhg MacCarthaigh, meet reigning junior B county champions Bishopstown in their Group 2 opener. Ballinora and Rockbán will also face the Caheragh club in the opening phase.

There is added West Cork interest in this year’s junior B county championship.

Bandon claimed junior D and C county trophies over the past two seasons and begin life in junior B with a Group 2 showdown at home to Donoughmore. Their West Cork rivals Ibane Ladies are in the same group and start away to St Peter’s.

All eyes will be on Ilen Rovers following the West Cork club’s ascension to the junior B ranks. The Baltimore-Rath outfit has enjoyed a superb run of success in recent times and are drawn against Watergrasshill, Nemo Rangers and Lisgoold in Group 1.

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Beara will take on Naomh Fionnbarra, St Finbarr’s and Araglen Desmonds Buí in Group 1 of the junior C county championship. Courcey Rovers have it equally tough in junior D Group 1 against Glanworth, Knocknagree and Macroom.

This year’s junior E grade sees three West Cork clubs positioned in the same group. Clann na nGael begin at home to St Colum’s and both will face newcomers Kilmacabea in an exciting line-up. St Colman’s are the only non-West Cork Group 2 entrant.

Muintir Gabriels reached this year’s Division 7 county league final. The West Cork amalgamation will look to harness that momentum in the junior F county championship against Na Piarsaigh, Passage and St Mary’s.

Keelnameela are another West Cork club that has enjoyed gradual improvement over recent years. Grenagh, St Nick’s and Ballygarvan will test Keelnameela’s ambitions in Group 2 of the junior G county.

This year’s Cork Credit Unions county championships are scheduled to begin on the second weekend of August.