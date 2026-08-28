Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas get their Carbery junior A hurling championship campaign back on track

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna 0-17

Clonakilty 0-13

TOM LYONS REPORTS

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HOW does one describe this second-round RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling encounter in sunny Kilbrittain on Saturday?

Between them, the teams managed 30 points but actually hit more wides than scores. Mathúnas racked up 17 points, but hit more wides – 18. Clon managed 13 points but they, too, had more wides – 15.

One player on each team dominated the scoring. Caolán O’Donovan hit eight points for the winners, while Brian White had seven for Clon. However, the other Mathúna forwards managed only four points between them, and likewise Clon’s other forwards, four points.

Mathúnas took an early lead of four points in the first quarter but Clon improved in the second quarter, with two points between the sides at the break, Mathúnas in front. Mathúnas kept their noses in front in the second half, never less than three and maximising at six in the last quarter. In the end it finished at four, with Clon never threatening to score the goal they badly needed to give themselves a chance of a win.

‘We started very well, just like we wanted,’ said Bal mentor Pat Lucey.

‘We never performed against Bandon in the first round after a terrible start, so we were determined not to let that happen again.

‘We were lucky that our backs were really in great form tonight, clearing a lot of ball before half time. We started well in the second half but wides prevented us from pulling well away. We’re delighted with the way the defence played, especially the younger players like Matt Daly, very good on the night.

‘We’d be happy enough with the win, it puts us right back in the championship, especially with Randals beating Bandon. That sets us up for a great clash with Randals in the third round, near neighbours, with the winner guaranteed to advance to the knockout stages. It should be a cracking game.’

Mathúnas certainly hit the ground running, playing some great running, passing hurling. Despite the loss of Gearóid O’Donovan after only three minutes, they hit five points from Caolán O’Donovan (three), Kevin O’Donovan and Willie Horgan.

Clon’s only response was a Jack Byerley point. Showing much more determination in the second quarter, Clon fought their way back. David Lowney (two), Brian White (two) were worked the scoreboard, with Kevin Cormican adding a fifth.

Mathúnas, with Caolán O’Donovan and Jamie Lucey causing problems up front, replied with points from Lucey and O’Donovan (free) and the impressive Conor O’Sullivan. The Mathúnas defence was busy in that second quarter, with O’Sullivan, Matt Daly and Cathal Mangan showing the way.

It was 0-8 to 0-6 for Mathúnas at the break and they immediately increased it to four after the break, Jeremiah Hurley and Caolán O’Donovan pointing. Back came Clon with two fine points from Brian White from play and a Kevin O’Donovan point finished the third quarter scoring, three between the sides.

The wides were mounting up on both sides, preventing a real comeback from Clon despite the best efforts of Niall Barrett, Jack O’Mahony, Chris Kenneally and Brian White.

Caolán O’Donovan pointed a 65 to begin the last quarter but back came Clon again with scores from O’Mahony and White.

It was then Mathúnas hit a purple patch with four unanswered points in a row, as the Clon wides kept mounting, and that more or less decided the game.

Lucey, Caolán O’Donovan (two frees) and Kevin O’Donovan raised white flags before White (free) swapped scores with Matthew Draper. Clon’s target in the closing minutes should have been goals but when that never looked like materialising. They were content to close the scoring difference with points, O’Mahony and White finding the target in the dying minutes.

This group is now wide open, with Mathúnas meeting Randals in the third round and Clon meeting Bandon. Unless they tighten up on their shooting, both sides will have their hands full.

OUR STAR: Niall Barrett and Jack O’Mahony for Clon and Kevin O’Donovan and Jamie Lucey for Mathúnas were prominent but it was again Caolán O’Donovan who made the difference for the winners with his sharp-shooting.

Scorers - Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Caolán O’Donovan 0-8 (3f, 1 65); Kevin O’Donovan 0-3; Jamie Lucey 0-2; Jeremiah Hurley, Willie Horgan, Conor O’Sullivan, Matthew Draper 0-1 each. Clonakilty: Brian White 0-7 (2f); David Lowney, Jack O’Mahony 0-2 each; Jack Byerley, Kevin Cormican 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Mícheál O’Driscoll; Matt Daly, Seán Crowley, Conor O’Sullivan; Jack O’Callaghan, Cathal Mangan, Robbie Lucey; Kevin O’Donovan, Mícheál O’Sullivan; Jeremiah Hurley, Gearóid O’Donovan; James Fleming, Jamie Lucey, Caolán O’Donovan, Matthew Draper. Subs: Willie Horgan for G O’Donovan (3), Patrick Crowley for W Horgan (49).

Clonakilty: Eddie Morrissey; Niall Barrett, Mike Noonan, Cian O’Donovan; Eoin McCormack, Ciarán Crowley, Eoghan Deasy; Cillian White, Jack O’Mahony; David Lowney, Brian White, Chris Kenneally; Jack Byerley, Kevin Cormican, Eoin Ryan. Subs: David O’Sullivan for M Noonan (ht), Matt Murphy for K Cormican (38), Jack McLoughlin for E Ryan (45), Oisín Hassett for C White (55).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).