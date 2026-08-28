Passing Fastnet for first time in 99 years is like a homecoming

IN an online video shared with The Southern Star, the owner of the historic sailing yacht, the Tally Ho, talks about the vessel passing the Fastnet Rock for the first time since it won that famous race almost 100 years ago.

Leo Sampson Goolden gives viewers an idea of what it is like on board the vessel, but also a bird’s eye view of the Fastnet as well as a flotilla of smaller vessels as it guided the Tally Ho to safe harbour in Baltimore.

Leo tells how they had spent 26 days at sea since they left Florida and how glorious it was to come up on deck, with his three crew mates, and see land – the Fastnet Rock and lighthouse – after so long.

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Designed by Albert Strange and built by Stow & Sons in Sussex in 1910, Tally Ho became one of the best-known yachts in offshore racing history when she claimed victory in the 1927 Fastnet Race on corrected time.

After decades of changing ownership and eventual abandonment in Oregon, USA, the yacht was purchased by Leo for just one dollar in 2017.

Over the next seven years, he painstakingly restored the vessel in Washington State, documenting the project through his YouTube channel, which attracted an international audience of almost 600,000 subscribers.

Standing on the deck of the beautifully restored 48-foot gaff-rigged cutter, Leo spoke about fuel and how they used just half of the diesel on board over the 4,000-mile crossing.

He spoke of a different kind of fuel too as he and the crew looked forward to having a pint, or two, in Baltimore. They certainly were given a warm welcome as more than 30 vessels turned out, plus a large crowd at the sailing centre, where three cheers went up for Captain Leo, the crew, and Baltimore.

Co-owner of The Algiers in Baltimore, Bill Hillyard, issued an invitation to Leo to swing by as they made their way towards Britain, and preparations ahead of the 2027 Fastnet Race, which it is hoped will be a centenary event for the Tally Ho.

It was significant that her arrival in Baltimore was met by the equally renowned West Cork boatbuilder Liam Hegarty aboard the Saoirse - a faithful replica of Conor O’Brien’s historic yacht which became the first Irish yacht to circumnavigate the globe via the Three Great Capes exactly 100 years ago.

Bill said: ‘We knew Tally Ho’s arrival would be something special, but I don’t think any of us quite expected the scale of the welcome she received. Seeing the flotilla of local boats come out to meet her, with people gathered along the pier, was a fantastic moment for Baltimore.

‘It was particularly meaningful for Ann and me to have Leo and the crew spend time in the village. They were made to feel very much at home here at the sailing club, amongst local boatbuilders, and the wider community.

‘For me, the best part was seeing the crew enjoy Baltimore and experiencing the warmth and hospitality that makes the village so special. It was a privilege.’

Leo told the large crowd who had gathered at the sailing club: ‘It’s wonderful to be back in Baltimore. I have very happy memories of sailing here many years ago, so it was a pleasure to return with Tally Ho and receive such a warm welcome.’