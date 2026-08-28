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BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

August 28th, 2026 8:25 AM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
Skibbereen Dynamos League Cup Champions. Back row from left, Harry Thornhill, Mickey Joe Collins, Donal McCarthy, David Hickey, Dinny Cahalane, Chris O’Brien, Pat Connolly, Patsy Cahalane, Gavin O’Donovan and Declan Newman (RIP). Front row from left, Liam O’Donovan, Paul Love, Malachy McNulty, Liam O’Donovan, Garry Minihane (Captain), Timmy O’Donovan, John Hoddnett (Mascot) Aaron Fahy, James McCarthy and Michael Hodnett. (Photo: Garry Minihane Photography)

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Skibbereen Dynamos League Cup Champions. Back row from left, Harry Thornhill, Mickey Joe Collins, Donal McCarthy, David Hickey, Dinny Cahalane, Chris O’Brien, Pat Connolly, Patsy Cahalane, Gavin O’Donovan and Declan Newman (RIP). Front row from left, Liam O’Donovan, Paul Love, Malachy McNulty, Liam O’Donovan, Garry Minihane (Captain), Timmy O’Donovan, John Hoddnett (Mascot) Aaron Fahy, James McCarthy and Michael Hodnett. 

(Photo: Garry Minihane Photography)

 

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READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or The Skibbereen Eagle, go to www.irishnewsarchive.com

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