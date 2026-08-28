BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Skibbereen Dynamos League Cup Champions. Back row from left, Harry Thornhill, Mickey Joe Collins, Donal McCarthy, David Hickey, Dinny Cahalane, Chris O’Brien, Pat Connolly, Patsy Cahalane, Gavin O’Donovan and Declan Newman (RIP). Front row from left, Liam O’Donovan, Paul Love, Malachy McNulty, Liam O’Donovan, Garry Minihane (Captain), Timmy O’Donovan, John Hoddnett (Mascot) Aaron Fahy, James McCarthy and Michael Hodnett.

(Photo: Garry Minihane Photography)

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