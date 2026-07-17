CARBERY U21 FC ROUND-UP: Bandon, Kilmeen and St Colum’s into U21B football semi-finals

A SUPERB second-half display saw Bandon defeat Ilen Rovers 3-15 to 1-5 in the Clóna Milk Carbery U21B quarter-final in Ardfield.

Bandon led 0-8 to 1-2 at half time but a Jack Cullinane goal at the start of the second period made it 1-9 to 1-2 on 37 minutes. A Daniel Coughlan two-pointer increased the margin to 1-12 to 1-2 after 39 minutes, while late goals from Charlie Kendellan and Adam Kelly put a gloss on the end result.

Cullinane top-scored for the Lilywhites with 1-4 (2f), while Coughlan chipped in with 0-3. Other players on target included Ronan Ahern, Gearoid Murphy, Mikey Foley (45), Cormac O’Flynn and Kevin Hannon with 0-1 each.

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Also in the B grade, Kilmeen proved too strong for Kilmacabea/St James, winning 1-24 to 1-10 in Ahiohill. The sides were level at 1-8 apiece at half time but Kilmeen found an extra gear to power home. Cillian Twohig starred with 0-14 while Cork minor goalkeeper Rory Twohig, playing at full-forward, struck 0-5. Other scorers included Joe Barry (1-0), Oisín Harrington (0-2), Tim Bailey, Howard O’Donovan and Jason Murray (0-1 each).

Defending champions St Colum’s are through to the last four following a 3-8 to 0-10 victory over Ahan Gaels in Durrus.

The semi-finals will see St Colum’s face Clonakilty’s second string, who received a bye into the last four, while Bandon come up against Kilmeen.

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In the U21C quarter-finals, Kilbrittain defeated Tadhg MacCarthaigh 2-17 to 2-10 in Ballinacarriga. Level at 1-6 apiece at half time, the Caheragh club broke into a 2-9 to 1-8 lead following Adam O’Donovan’s goal but Kilbrittain rallied to outscore Tadhg MacCarthaigh by 1-9 to 0-1 in the final 25 minutes.

Luke Griffin struck 1-6 from play for the Black and Amber, including two two-pointers. Ronan Crowley (0-3), Darragh Crowley (1-0), Shane Ustianowski and Fionn Ustianowski (0-1 each) also contributed.

O’Donovan starred for Caheragh with 1-5 (two two-pointers) while Luke Shorten, Danny O’Sullivan (0-2 each) and Adam Gillman Burke (0-1) were on target too.

A Ryan O’Sullivan hat-trick was key in Muintir Bhaire defeating Randal Óg by 6-22 to 3-9 in Drimoleague. After a slow start, the victors found themselves 0-5 to 0-3 down, but they grew as the game went on.

Goals from O’Sullivan and Oisín Daly had Muintir Bhaire 2-8 to 0-8 in front at the break. With the winners playing with the wind in the second half, an entertaining third quarter saw the score reach 5-9 to 3-9. The last quarter saw the Durrus boys dominating, scoring 1-13 without reply.

O’Sullivan finished with 3-7, while Daly (1-1), Calvin Cronin (2-1), Davin Ross (0-7), Sean O’Sullivan (0-4), Joe Egan and Padraig O’Sullivan (0-1 each) were all on target.

The remaining quarter-final tie saw Owen Gaels comfortably see off Clann na nGael 4-19 to 0-6 in Ballinacarriga.

The semi-final line-up has Kilbrittain facing Muintir Bhaire and Owen Gaels taking on the winners of Gabriel Rangers v Urhan. That game takes place this Thursday, July 16th (7.30pm) in Kealkill.