Inland Fisheries probing serious incident with 400 bream left dead in lake near Dunmanway

INLAND Fisheries Ireland (IFI) and statutory partners are continuing to investigate a fish kill, where over 400 young bream died at Curraghalicky Lake near Dunmanway last week.

It is just one of three separate investigations being undertaken by the state body in Cork and Kerry.

IFI has been working with other government agencies in line with the new national interagency protocol for investigating significant fish kills.

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IFI is leading the investigation and working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Cork County Council, the Marine Institute, and the River Basin Management Service.

A IFI spokesperson told The Southern Star that the interagency group met again on Monday morning to review the matter.

‘No substantial mortalities were observed over the weekend, following regular inspections of the lake. IFI staff re-surveyed the lake by boat on Tuesday to assess any further mortalities throughout the lake.’

The spokesperson added that monitoring and assessment of the impact will continue to be undertaken to identify the cause of the fish kill.

‘Water samples were also taken by IFI staff at the location when notified of the issue. Water temperatures recorded at the time were 24 degrees Celsius.

The two other investigations relate to suspected pollution in the Ross River in Killavullen in North Cork and in the Deenagh Rier in Killarney, County Kerry.

The last significant fish kill in the West Cork area was in 2021 where an estimated 2,000 fish were killed over a 2km stretch of the River Ilen in Skibbereen town.

The dead fish were primarily sea trout.but 50 adult salmon were also counted as well as numbers of flounder and eel.

IFI continues to urge the public to report issues of concern to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.