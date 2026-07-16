Dominant Dohenys lay down a marker to set up semi-final date with Clonakilty

Dohenys 2-18

Bantry Blues 2-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

DOHENYS delivered a sit-up-and-take-notice performance in the Clóna Milk Carbery U21A football championship.

Having led by a single point after the opening quarter of this quarter-final in Aughaville on Sunday evening, Dohenys, aided by the strong breeze, upped their game considerably in the second quarter. A goal in the 25th minute helped them build a lead of seven points by half time.

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Bantry’s luck, apart from missing county player Dara Sheedy, ran out when the breeze died away in the second half. It was Dohenys who retained control of the game, completely dominating the midfield sector.

After two early points, Bantry failed to raise another flag until the 54th minute, during which time Dohenys rifled over five points in a row to lead by ten at one stage.

‘We were slow to start and their two goals rattled us a bit as the breeze was strong but they were against the run of play,’ said Doheny manager Finny Collins.

‘We needed a good lead or we’d have been in trouble for the second half but we got the scores before half time and that was vital.

‘We talked at half time about keeping possession against the breeze, working through the lines, not to concede any more goals and the lads took that on board. We played well in the second half, we’d have to be pleased with that.

‘We had a full squad out tonight, which is good. A lot of these lads have been out playing senior league and that is good for them. It’s been six years since we won the first round, and that’s not good for a senior club.’

Dohenys started brightly with points from Euan Lehane and Keith McCarthy but then Bantry struck with a great solo goal from Oisín Murphy.

However, Dohenys replied within a minute with a ground goal from Euan Lehane and it took some last-ditch blocks from Bantry defenders to prevent a second.

Points from Lehane (free) and Shane Barry had Dohenys four to the good by the tenth minute but the dangerous Bantry forwards struck again in the 11th minute when Luke Salter-Townsend availed of some slack Doheny defending to finish to the net and Murphy pointed another free. It was all square.

Barry kicked two quick points for Dohenys, with Jack Sheedy replying for Bantry and, after a hectic quarter, it was Dohenys in front by a single point, 1-6 to 2-2, at the water break.

With Oran McCarthy, Ronan White and Levi Bosma marshalling a hard-working defence, Ian Bryan and Nathan McCarthy dominating midfield and Paudie Crowley, Shane Barry, Keith McCarthy and, especially, Seán Murphy and Euan Lehane, all impressing in attack, Dohenys upped their game in the second quarter.

The points flowed from Crowley, Oran McCarthy and Lehane (2) before Seán Murphy soloed through for a second Doheny goal in the 25th minute.

Bantry’s only reply came from Dan O’Neill, and it was Dohenys in front by 2-10 to 2-3 at the break.

However, the strong breeze would be in Bantry’s favour in the second half and when Billy Sheehan and Murphy (free) kicked early points, it seemed the comeback was on. It was then we saw the best of this Doheny side.

With Oran McCarthy thundering forward from centre back, midfielders Bryan and McCarthy well on top and wing forwards Paudie Crowley and Keith McCarthy carrying to great effect, Dohenys kicked five unanswered points from Crowley (2), Eanna McCarthy, Oran McCarthy and Lehane (free) to open up a ten-point gap. By now the strong breeze had almost disappeared – a lucky break for Dohenys.

With Conor Cronin, Conor Vassalo, Mark O’Sullivan, Michael and Stephen O’Donovan, Jack Sheedy and Oisín Murphy to the fore, Bantry broke their 20-minute drought with a Murphy pointed free in the 54th minute. But back came Dohenys with a point from the rampant Paudie Crowley.

Another Murphy free was answered by Seán Murphy, as Bantry applied late pressure in search of goals.

Murphy kicked the first two-pointer of the game from a free and Mark O’Sullivan added another from play. But it was too little, too late, as Dohenys finished with a Shane Barry point.

Dohenys advance to a semi-final meeting with Clonakilty.

OUR STARS: This was a real team effort from Dohenys and you could pick any one of Oran McCarthy, Paudie Crowley, Keith McCarthy, Seán Murphy or Eaun Lehane as man-of-the-match on the day.

Scorers

Dohenys: Euan Lehane 1-5 (2f); Shane Barry, Paudie Crowley 0-4 each; Seán Murphy 1-1; Oran McCarthy 0-2; Keith McCarthy, Eanna Hayes 0-1 each.

Bantry Blues: Oisín Murphy 1-6 (4f, 2ptf); Luke Salter-Townsend 1-0; Mark O’Sullivan 0-2 (2pt);Jack Sheedy, Billy Sheehan, Dan O’Neill 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Shane O’Connell; Conor Vassalo, Eanna Hayes, Ronan White; Levi Bosma, Oran McCarthy, Jamie Dullea; Ian Bryan, Nathan McCarthy; Paudie Crowley, Shane Barry, Keith McCarthy; Padraig Hegarty, Seán Murphy, Euan Lehane.

Subs: Matthew McCarthy for P Hegarty (ht), Ethan Hurley for J Dullea (ht), Caolan O’Driscoll for R White (32), Seán Galvin for E Lehane (55).

Bantry Blues: Ben Clancy; Chris Cronin, Conor Cronin, Shay O’Donovan; Darragh Dullea, Mark O’Sullivan, Colin McCarthy; Michael O’Donovan, Stephen O’Donovan; Luke Salter-Townsend, Jack Sheedy, Billy Sheehan; Dan O’Neill, Oisín Murphy, Jack Manning.

Subs: Oran O’Connell for D Dullea (ht), Ryan O’Boyd for J Manning (39), James Murphy for L Salter-Townsend.

Referee: Mick O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna).