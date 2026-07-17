Expansion plans for Bandon dealership

BANDON Motors has lodged plans for a major expansion of its showroom as the long-established dealership looks to grow its business on the Clonakilty Road, writes David Forsythe.

The company has applied to Cork County Council for permission to extend its existing showroom, create new vehicle display areas and customer parking, and upgrade the entrance to the site.

The plans include a new 366sqm showroom extension with a vehicle handover area, staff offices, toilets and a tea station. The expansion is intended to provide a modern showroom for the company’s recently acquired Peugeot dealership.

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The application also proposes new display spaces for cars, an enlarged yard for new and used vehicles, new Ford and Peugeot branding, a freestanding totem sign, a new building façade sign, and an upgraded entrance from the N71. Existing boundary railings would also be replaced with stainless steel railings.

Bandon Motors has operated on the Clonakilty Road since 1988 and is one of Cork’s largest Ford dealers. In addition to Ford, the company recently added the Peugeot franchise to its business.

The dealership says the extension will allow it to further develop the business by providing a purpose-built showroom for Peugeot while continuing its existing operations.