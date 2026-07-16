Bandon AFC set the pace in WCL Masters League

A BRACE from Brendan Cullen fired Bandon AFC to a 2-1 win in the WCL Over-33s Masters League, as Bandon lead the way at the summit.

Boasting a 100 percent record after their first four games, next up for Bandon is a clash with Bay Rovers this week.

David Curran pulled a goal back for Drinagh who suffered their first loss of the league campaign.

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In round one of the WCL O33s Masters Cup, Clonakilty AFC beat Beara United 3-2 thanks to goals from John Culloty, Poitr Stankiewicz and Alan Ward, while Brian Walsh and James O'Hea replied for Beara.

Also in the cup, Paul Tessyman scored twice as Bay Rovers defeated Aultagh Celtic 2-0. Sullane were too strong for Kilbrittain Rovers, winning 3-1, with goals from Shane Creed, Jonathan Hoare and James O’Connor. Alan Burke had given Aultagh an early lead.

Also, Dunmanway Town beat Castlelack 3-1 with Keith Sheehan, Jerry McCarthy and Helvio Paulino de Souza all on target. Shane Fitzgerald scored for Castlelack.