Cork councillors demand dedicated Uisce Éireann liaison officer over communication failures

COUNCILLORS have called for the appointment of an Uisce Éireann liaison officer for the county after concerns were raised around the lack of communication with the utility company, writes Chris Benn.

At a meeting of Cork County Council, Cllr Kate Lynch (FG) said that residents in Courtbrack were coming up on a year with no safe drinking water.

She said that Uisce Éireann have been contacted and asked to address the issue but are yet to do so.

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In the interim they have failed to provide bottled water or tanker relief to the area according to Cllr Lynch, who added that they are so difficult to contact she “may as well be writing to Santa Claus.”

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) recalled an incident where he contacted the number for Uisce Éireann provided to local representatives regarding an issue in Durrus.

He outlined how he shared the eircode of the works and asked for a progress update, only to be told there was no such place as Durrus.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) said that even members of the Dáil struggle to get a reply from Uisce Éireann, adding that the utility company is “like a secret society”.

He suggested that the council reach out to request that a liaison officer be provided for Cork county, which was agreed upon by the elected members.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.