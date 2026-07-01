Boat building is back in Ballydehob village

AN enthusiastic crowd over 60 people attended the official launch of Teal Marine Technologies which recently opened its workshop in Ballydehob.

The new company designs and builds rugged boats for leisure and workboat use as well as innovative robotics products.

They use a novel HDPE material which is fully recyclable, long life and extremely tough, perfect for the West Cork coastline.

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Recent projects have included an all electric 5m boat, some robotic catamarans for education projects and a novel under water system.

Teal welcomes visitors to its workshops on Ballydehob main street and is keen to show their new 4m boat package amongst other things.

Teal is keen to create local skilled jobs and work with local schools on educational STEM outreach programs.

They have found marine robotics is a great way to intrigue young minds about a career in the marine sector.