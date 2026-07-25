Cork target sixth All-Ireland senior camogie final in a row

CORK are bidding to reach their sixth All-Ireland senior camogie final in a row, and their 11th in 13 years.

This championship has been dominated by the Rebels, Galway and Kilkenny, and both All-Ireland finalists have been two of these three counties in all but one of the last 11 years.

Even then, that was in 2023 when all three dominant figures were on the same side of the draw.

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Ger Manley’s team face Tipperary in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final in Semple Stadium, Thurles (6pm), with Tipp hoping to reach their first decider since 2006.

Many will tip Cork to progress to the final again, despite Tipp beating Manley’s team in the Munster championship earlier in the year (1-18 to 2-9).

The context for that game is key. Cork were missing seven starters from their All-Ireland final defeat to Galway in 2025 and the new players were taking time to adjust.

Ashling Thompson and Amy O’Connor were injured at that stage. Aoife Healy and Hannah Looney have gone down to Australia to play AFLW. Pamela and Katrina Mackey are not involved this year while Laura Tracey retired.

Even among the substitutes used in the 2025 All-Ireland final, Clodagh Finn, Kate Wall, Orlaith Mullins or Cliona Healy have taken part in any action this year.

Both sides have had contrasting fortunes in the All-Ireland series since the provincials. Cork won all three of their Group 1 matches against Galway, Tipp and Waterford by an average margin of five points.

But Tipp’s comfortable 3-10 to 3-13 victory over Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final was their only win in their last four games.

Despite their recent upward curve, Cork’s concern has been their lack of goals. In the All-Ireland series, only goalkeeper Amy Lee has managed to find the net from her own puck-out against Waterford.

Amy O’Connor (0-19) and Saoirse McCarthy (0-13) have found their range but they will need more three-pointers to win this weekend.

While not hitting full tilt yet, Orlaith Cahalane, Emma Murphy and Sorcha McCartan are those that can up their game in the semi-final.

For Tipp, Eimear McGrath (1-26), Eimear Heffernan (0-11), teenager Caoimhe Stakelum (1-7) and Grace O’Brien are players the Rebels need to watch.

The Premier did fall short in the previous meeting between the sides in Group 1 (0-21 to 0-18) but were still within a score of the Rebels.

If Cork can continue their resurgence, they can win a fourth game in a row and suddenly there will be belief will grow that they can win a 31st O’Duffy Cup.