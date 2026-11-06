Late rally earns new Donoughmore their first-ever Mid Cork junior A hurling crown

Donoughmore 1-20

Dripsey 1-18

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

WHEN Donoughmore went under to Ballincollig in their opening game in the MJK Oils Mid Cork Junior Hurling Championship in early August, it must have been a shock to all involved as the team had just been crowned 2026 county junior hurling league champions.

They are a team transformed since that loss, and their improvement had them ready for the final against a resurgent Dripsey side.

There were expectations of a good final at Cloughduv on Saturday afternoon, but few could have foreseen how marvellous the game would actually be. Donoughmore came with a late rally to draw level on 66 minutes and then swept to victory with two late points to take their first-ever Mid Cork A hurling championship title to the unrestrained delight of team, management and supporters.

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It was an historic occasion for the club. Memories of previous disappointments of finishing as runners-up on seven occasions since 1933 were banished as a new era ushered in.

Donoughmore had the opening score, a point from a Colm O’Callaghan free, but Dripsey rattled off four points in a row from Eoghan Maher, George Feeney and two from Ronan Canavan. Colm O’Callaghan pointed twice in reply, as Dripsey led 0-4 to 0-3 in the tenth minute. Feeney edged Dripsey two clear, but Colm O’Callaghan twice pointed placed balls to level at 0-5 each in the 18th minute.

Dripsey went back in front from a Ronan Canavan free followed by a superb point from Eoghan Maher. Paddy Murphy took a point for Donoughmore from a sharp angle to be followed by two more for Dripsey who led 0-9 to 0-6 near the break. At half time, Dripsey led by three, 0-11 to 0-8.

Donoughmore had the best possible start to the second half as a Kevin O’Connell point was followed in the 33rd minute by a goal from Liam O’Sullivan, who scored a super solo goal, running on to a breaking ball, drove on in full flight before unleashing a rocket to the net.

Donoughmore added a point apiece from corner forwards Paddy Murphy and David McDonnell and now enjoyed a goal lead, 1-11 to 0-11, in the 35th minute.

Dripsey responded with points from Feeney, sub David O’Sullivan and Michael O’Riordan to level, and then regained the lead with another Maher point in the 39th minute.

Donoughmore drew level and went back in front after 43 minutes, 1-13 to 0-15, from two successive Colm O’Callaghan frees, as the relentless running of the young Donoughmore forwards began to trouble the Dripsey rearguard.

Dripsey now struck for a goal, a high ball dropping in held by full forward Mark O’Sullivan who passed across to the waiting David O’Sullivan. He made no mistake with a ferocious lash to the net to put his side two clear.

When Dripsey added two further points from Michael O’Riordan, they were four clear as the final quarter commenced.

Colm O’Callaghan and Michael O’Riordan exchanged points, the latter’s score re-opening a four point gap, 1-18 to 1-14, but proving to be the last score for Dripsey.

Colm O’Callaghan pointed a Donoughmore free before David McDonnell, from play, cut the gap to two points.

As Dripsey lost Feeney to injury, Donoughmore introduced a series of fresh legs off the bench and Darragh Lawton, with his first touch, reduced the deficit to a single point in the 59th minute.

Play was delayed for several minutes as Dripsey stalwart John Carey received treatment for an injury before having to hobble off. The teams were level 66 minutes, 1-18 each, when David O’Connell pointed a 55-metre free. In truth, both sides would probably have settled for a draw at that stage.

Play continued, however, and Donoughmore had irrepressible momentum. David McDonnell pointed from out on the wing to put them in the lead, a score greeted by a massive roar from the Donoughmore support. Paddy Murphy made victory assured with a point in the 69th minute.

The MJK Oils man-of-the-match award went to Donoughmore’s Kevin O’Connell.

Scorers

Donoughmore: C O’Callaghan 0-10 (9f); L O’Sullivan 1-0; D McDonnell, P Murphy 0-3 each; S Barrett, K O’Connell, D O’Connell, D Lawton 0-1 each.

Dripsey: R Canavan 0-6 (3f, 2 65); D O’Sullivan 1-1; E Maher, M O’Riordan 0-4 each; G Feeney 0-3.

Donoughmore: Shane Sexton; Mark Foley, David Looney, Rory Honohan; Frankie Honohan, Seán O’Hanlon, Mark Lucey; Kevin O’Connell, Adam Dinan; Scott Barrett, Liam O’Sullivan, Daniel Holland; David McDonnell, Colm O’Callaghan, Paddy Murphy.

Subs: David O’Connell for Holland (39), Jamie Twomey for Lucey (41), Tom Murphy for Dinan (53), Donnchadh Morrissey for Barrett (53), Darragh Lawton for O’Callaghan (57).

Dripsey: Diarmuid O’Riordan; Cathal O’Connell, John Carey, Sam Manley; Dean O’Sullivan, Mark O’Connell, Colm O’Connell; Kevin Rock, Shane O’Riordan; Ronan Canavan, Eoghan Maher, George Feeney; Charlie O’Callaghan, Mark O’Sullivan, Michael O’Riordan.

Subs: David O’Sullivan for S O’Riordan (34), James Cotter for C O’Connell (54), Killian Kelleher for Feeney (58), Jack Casey for Carey (66).

Referee: Niall Hayes (Blarney).