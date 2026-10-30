Shoebox appeal looks to West Cork for Christmas support

Kind-hearted schools, families and community groups in West Cork are being urged to contribute to this year's Team Hope Christmas shoebox appeal before its November 10 collection deadline.

Last year, the county helped the charity reach a landmark three million shoebox gifts, distributed to children in Ukraine, Romania and Eswatini.

The international development organisation said it aims to send 200,000 shoeboxes filled with presents from Ireland to Africa and Eastern Europe for children who otherwise may not get Christmas gifts.

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Schools and employers, as well as individuals, sports and community groups can get involved by creating their own shoeboxes.

They should contain the four Ws: wear (clothing items); wash (soaps, toothpaste, toothbrush); write (colouring books, crayons, and markers) and wow (toys and sweets).

“Christmas shoeboxes are a very simple concept, and an international act of kindness for tens of thousands of children across the world,” said Team Hope CEO Deborah Lowry.

“Sometimes all families need is a small opportunity and someone to believe in them,” she added.

“The support we receive from people across Ireland helps communities build brighter futures for their families. It all starts with a shoebox.”

Shoeboxes can be handed in at 400 drop off points nationwide, or at any Mr Price outlet in Ireland, between November 1 and 10.

Find out more at www.teamhope.ie.