Bandon driver’s car seized after gardaí stopped her

A WOMAN who drove without any motor insurance was fined €400 at Clonakilty District Court.

Liudmyla Kuncheva (29), of St Patrick’s Place, New Road, Bandon, had her car seized after gardaí stopped her on December 9th last at Gullanes, Clonakilty.

She had no insurance documents to show.

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‘It was a wet night and her child needed medical attention and had to go to Cork University Hospital,’ defence solicitor Conrad Murphy told the court.

Ms Kuncheva has a full Ukraninan driving licence and had no previous convictions.

The insurance on her car was cancelled on April 23rd last, the court heard.

Judge Andrew Cody imposed a €400 fine with six months to pay, and said the defendant would not be disqualified if the insurance was reinstated.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.