Amphetamines offender had ‘quite the history’

A JUDGE told a man with 24 previous convictions that he has ‘quite a history of offending’ after hearing he was caught with amphetamines.

Judge Andrew Cody made the comment when dealing with the case of Rafal Gromek at Bandon District Court.

Mr Gromek, of apt 3, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork city pleaded guilty to the possession of amphetamines.

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Sgt Tom Mulcahy said that at 10.10pm on April 28th 2025 Gda Sean O’Connor observed a car failing to yield to other traffic at a junction.

When stopped there was ‘a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside the car,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

A bag of white powder found on the accused was analysed as amphetamines.

The court heard the value of the drug was €150. Judge Cody said Mr Gromek has ‘quite a history here in terms of offending’ and convicted and fined him €500.