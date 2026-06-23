Pair sent forward for trial on charges of affray

A MAN and a woman have been sent forward for circuit court trial charged with criminal damage, affray and producing an article in the course of a dispute.

Christopher O’Connell of 29 Killiney Heights, Knocknaheeny, Cork city and Stacey Hawkins, of the same address, appeared at Bandon District Court on Monday.

Gda Brian Murphy said he served the book of evidence on both accused that morning and that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that both be sent forward for trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr O’Connell is accused of criminal damage, affray and producing a pint glass during an incident at the Kinsale Hotel & Spa on December 15th last.

Ms Hawkins faces the same three charges and an additional charge of assault.

Judge Joanne Carroll issued an alibi warning to both accused. She sent them forward to the next sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing June 28th and granted free legal aid.