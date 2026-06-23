Banned driver got behind wheel with no insurance

A MOTORIST who drove without insurance was disqualified from driving at the time of the offence and should not have been behind the wheel, a court heard.

Ouafi Walid (31), with an address at Copper Point, Airhill, Schull, pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to charges under the Road Traffic Act of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The court heard that on April 27th last, gardaí who were on patrol observed a car driving out of Dunmanway along the R587 and when they carried out a background check it showed the driver was a disqualified driver.

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They stopped the car at Derreens, Dunmanway and it emerged that at the time the accused had 84 days left until the end of his driving ban.

He was arrested and taken to Clonakilty Garda station.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said he had a letter from his client’s employer at a construction company, which said that Mr Walid was a valued member of the workforce and carried out his duties in a professional manner.

The court heard that the defendant was under pressure to get to work that day because his child was sick.

‘He knows he should not have driven,’ said Mr Murphy. The court was told that the insurance policy had been cancelled since the incident.

Judge Andrew Cody said there would be no disqualification if the insurance was reinstated before the next court date of July 21st and he remanded the defendant on continuing bail until that court date.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.