Inaugural Tom Lyons Cup heads to Dublin after festival of football

THE inaugural Tom Lyons U9 Football Invitational Tournament, run off in brilliant sunshine in Ahamilla, provided a feast of underage football for all those present.

Teams from Cork, Kerry and Dublin took part in the tournament that was held in honour of Tom Lyons’ incredible 50-year service to the club at all levels, especially underage.

Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin, Dr Crokes and Fossa from Kerry and Ballincollig and St Finbarr’s of Cork joined the hosts, Clonakilty, for the tournament.

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The day began with a colourful parade of clubs behind piper Sarah O’Leary, and guest of honour Tom Lyons, followed by the Amhrán na bhFiann.

Then it was on to the action on three well-manicured pitches. The format was round-robin, each club playing the other five. Teams were nine-a-side, with each club providing two teams. Both teams played on side-by-side pitches against the two teams of another club, games 15-minutes long. At the end of each game, it was the combined scores of both matches that was taken as the final result. A combined win was worth two points, a draw one point. Another novelty that worked very well was the awarding of one for a goal and three for a point, which resulted in the scoring of some great points throughout the day.

As the rounds progressed, it was clear that three clubs – Clonakilty, Kilmacud Crokes and Dr Crokes – were dominating and vying for the top two places in order to compete in the final for the Tom Lyons Cup.

It went right down to the wire and after completing all five rounds, the three were level on eight points each, four wins and one loss each. Scoring difference decided the issue, with Clonakilty and Kilmacud Crokes advancing to the cup final. Third-placed Dr Crokes met fourth-placed Ballincollig in the shield final, while St Finbarr’s met Fossa in the plate final.

Strangely, all three finals were the reverse of the early-round results. In the cup final, there was very little between Clon and Kilmacud in both matches. Finals were two ten-minute halves and in the end it was the extra strength of the Dublin lads, against a tiring Clon side, that was decisive as they narrowly won both matches. Kilmacud Crokes became the first holders of the fine Tom Lyons cup.

The shield final saw Ballincollig hitting top form as they came out on top against a very hard-trying Dr Crokes outfit.

Fossa, home of the great Clifford brothers, proved the surprise packets in the plate final when they beat an outgunned St Finbarr’s, to the delight of their mentors.

The results meant that each participating county took home a trophy.

The presentation of the trophies took place in the club pavilion after the finals. Club chairman Tom Mannix welcomed all the clubs to Clonakilty and had great words of praise for the hard-working committee, who organised the tournament. He also thanked the small army of helpers, especially the mothers who provided refreshments for all present.

He didn’t forget the young referees, who did a superb job on the day and thanked the voluntary workers who had done great work on the grounds to have them in sparkling condition for the tournament and the recipient of many compliments from the visitors.

Mannix then praised Tom Lyons for his many years of contributing to the club in so many ways. The tournament was the club’s way of showing its appreciation to the former Doheny who had become a staunch Clonakilty GAA man.

Tom Lyons replied to the chairman, saying it was a labour of love for the past 50 years and also praised the work of the committee. He attributed his longevity to his wife, Eileen, who supported him all the way and was present for the presentations.

The Tom Lyons Invitational Cup was then presented to Kilmacud Crokes, the shield to Ballincollig and the plate to Fossa. All six clubs received commemorative framed mementos of the tournament while Eileen Lyons was presented with a bouquet of flowers by the chairman Tom Mannix.

The organising committee consisted of Sharon Duff, recipient of special praise for her trojan work, Donal Lyons, Michael Lynch, Ger O’Donovan, Ger O’Sullivan, Brendan Coen, Shane McManus, Eamon Walsh and Alan Drumm, under the supervision of underage chairman David O’Brien.

The efficient band of young referees included Ben O’Regan, Ronan Twomey, Matthew Coffey, Jonas Harte, Olan Coakley and the experienced David O’Brien.

At the end of a marvellous day of football in ideal conditions many of the locals and visitors headed into town to enjoy the street festival, a perfect ending to a perfect day.