Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for Ballyhilty Public Water Supply affecting greater Skibbereen and Schull area

FOLLOWING consultation with the Health Service Executive, Uisce Éireann has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice to protect the health of approximately 8,125 customers on the Ballyhilty Public Water Supply in Skibbereen.

The notice is being issued due to an operational issue impacting the water treatment process at Ballyhilty Water Treatment Plant. Customers impacted include those in Skibbereen town, Old Court, Baltimore, Church Cross, Kilcoe, Ballydehob, Schull, Lower Town, Drimoleague, Castledonovan and surrounding areas.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’Riordan, Operations Manager regrets the inconvenience to impacted customers. “Public health is Uisce Éireann number one priority, and we would like to assure customers that the precautionary notice has been put in place to protect public health. We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses and would like to assure customers that we are working to resolve the issue and lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible.”

Uisce Éireann’s drinking water standards, as per EU Drinking Water regulations, are strict and include wide safety margins. Where risks to water quality are identified through Uisce Éireann’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme, the Health Service Executive (HSE) is consulted, and Boil Water Notices are issued to protect public health. In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as quickly as it safe to do so, in agreement with the HSE.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices. Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for: