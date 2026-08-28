Ballygarvan lay down a marker with convincing win in county premier intermediate camogie championship

BALLYGARVAN put down a serious marker as Enniskeane had no answer to the Carrigdhoun side in the SE Systems Premier Intermediate Camogie Championship at Kilbrittain on Tuesday night, winning 2-20 to 0-12, reports JJ HURLEY.

Beaten in a replay by Ballincollig in last year’s decider, Ballygarvan were full value for their victory as they collected two more valuable points in their second outing.

With Cork star Izzy O’Regan dominating at centre back, Ballygarvan had serious firepower up front, as a goal in either half from Hayley Sweeney and Cliona O’Leary proved decisive.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the throw-in, it was Ballygarvan who set the standard as Ella Kelleher delivered a perfect pass for Sweeney to send over the bar.

By the 11th minute, the Carrigdhoun ladies had stretched their lead to 0-5 to 0-1, with Orla Coughlan accounting for the single reply from Enniskeane, who had lost their group opener to Newcestown the previous week.

Proving deadly, Coughlan added two more frees to put two between the sides on 13 minutes.

Any notion of closing the gap disappeared on 14 minutes, as Michaella Buckley played a superb weighted pass from out the field for Sweeney to race onto, and she billowed the net with her shot.

Ballygarvan claimed the next three scores, as Rachel O’Regan (2) and a 45 from O’Leary had them in the box seat at 1-8 to 0-3 after 22 minutes.

From there to the interval, honours were shared at two white flags apiece, including Enniskeane hitting their first score from play through the hard-working Lauren Corcoran, leaving the tallies at 1-10 to 0-5 at the break.

The opening minutes of the second half had Ballygarvan’s marauding midfielder O’Leary opening the scoring, and two additional points had them leading 1-13 to 0-5 on 39 minutes.

Cork’s Daire O’Brien played much of the game in a deep role up front, but a lack of ammunition and tight marking never gave her an opportunity to get into the game.

Four scorers from Enniskeane to their opponent’s two, including two from Coughlan, offered a chink of light, but it was extinguished on 45 minutes as O’Leary finished to the net.

Credit to their opponents, they scored three points in a five-minute period following the goal, with Coughlan (2) and Corcoran on target again, 2-15 to 0-12.

However, it was Ballygarvan who pushed on, adding five points to their already impressive tally and recording an important victory.

Scorers - Ballygarvan: C O’Leary 1-5 (2f, 1 45); R O’Regan 0-7; H Sweeney 1-3; T Crowley 0-3 (3f); L Casey, M Buckley 0-1 each. Enniskeane: O Coughlan 0-9 (7f, 1 45); L Corcoran 0-2; S Hurley 0-1.

Ballygarvan: S Ahern; K Kelleher, E O'Regan, E Casey; A Bowen, I O'Regan, S-J Brady; C O'Leary, E Kelleher; M Buckley, R O'Regan, L Casey; T Crowley, A Ahern, H Sweeney.

Enniskeane: K Hennessy; G McCarthy, C Duggan, E O'Driscoll; R Dineen, E O'Dell, D O'Brien; D O'Neill, A Walsh; E Eady, E McCarthy, M Hillard; O Coughlan, L Corcoran, S Hurley.

Referee: M O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).