Ruling out Northern Ireland referendum is 'unacceptable', says Cork MEP

The British government cannot rule anything in or out when it comes to holding a referendum on a united Ireland, according to Cork MEP Billy Kelleher.

There has been strong reaction to comments from British Prime Minister Andy Burnham who, on his recent Northern Ireland visit, said a border poll was ‘off the table’.

Mr Kelleher, who is the head of the FF delegation in the European Parliament, said: ‘The Good Friday Agreement is explicit: the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland must hold a referendum if at any time it appears likely to him that a majority in Northern Ireland wants to join a united Ireland.

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‘Saying it’s off the table implies to me that irrespective of what’s happening in Northern Ireland, the British Government would ignore the people and not hold a referendum.

‘This is not acceptable. The British and Irish Governments are co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement. Everything they say or do must respect the provisions of the agreement and of the 1998 referenda.’

The MEP said a referendum should be held if the necessary conditions are met, adding that the Republic must be prepared to answer questions about a united Ireland.

He praised strong relations between the Irish and British governments but criticised Prime Minister Burnham’s comments as unhelpful.