Sport

Katie O’Driscoll and Lauren Eady goal as Clonakilty start premier intermediate campaign in style

August 28th, 2026 12:05 PM

By Southern Star Team

Katie O’Driscoll and Lauren Eady goal as Clonakilty start premier intermediate campaign in style Image
Clonakilty's Amy McCarthy gets away from Fr O'Neill's Lucy O'Keeffe during their premier intermediate clash. (Photo: Denis O'Flynn)

Share this article

CLONAKILTY secured their first win in the SE Systems Premier Intermediate Camogie Championship at sunny Castle Road when they had six points to spare over Fr O’Neill’s, winning 2-11 to 2-5, reports DENIS O’FLYNN.

In a low-scoring opening half, the West Cork girls led at the break by two points, 1-4 to 1-2.

Clonakilty opened the scoring with three points from Amy McCarthy, Aoife O Flynn Meade and Katie O Driscoll before Fr O’Neills had raised their first flag courtesy of a Tara O’Neill point in the 19th minute. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Aoife O Flynn Meade added a pointed free for Clon and Katie O Driscoll put real daylight between the sides when she goaled on the 26th minute. 

A late rally by O’Neill’s resulted in a pointed free from Alison Hurley and a goal from Rachel Steele four minutes into added time to leave two points between the sides at the break.

Clonakilty's Katie O'Driscoll battles with Fr O'Neill's Yvonne Murphy. (Photo: Denis O'Flynn)

 

Fr O’Neill’s Lucy O Keeffe reduced the deficit to one point a minute into the second half, and they were thrown a lifeline when goalie Anita Hurley made a point-blank save from an Aoife O’Flynn Meade penalty. 

However, it was Clonakilty who upped the ante when they added 1-5 to O’Neill’s solitary point in an 18-minute spell, Clon’s goal coming from a rebound from Lauren Eady. 

Fr O’Neill’s did try hard as time was running out and their perseverance was rewarded with a penalty, converted by Alison Huley, but time ran out on this occasion.

Scores -  Fr O Neill’s: Alison Hurley 1-2 (1-0 pen, 2f); Rachel Steele 1-0; Tara O’Neill, Lucy O’Keeffe, Kate Finn 0-1 each. Clonakilty: Katie O’Driscoll 1-4; Aoife O’Flynn Meade 0-6 (5f); Lauren Eady 1-0; Amy McCarthy 0-1.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended