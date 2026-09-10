‘We’re still standing’ – Unbeaten Bandon hurlers show their resolve to top group and go direct to semi-finals

Bandon 0-18

Russell Rovers 0-17

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

THEY sailed close to the wind for the second successive game, but victory over Russell Rovers at Páirc Uí Rinn enabled Bandon to top Group 1 and advance to the knock-out stages of the county intermediate A hurling championship.

As one of the top two teams from the group stage, Bandon – finalists last season – go directly to the semi-finals and await the winner of Youghal v Midleton.

Considering how competitive the group was, it was no mean feat, as manager Joe Burke was quick to point out in the wake of their hard-earned win over the gutsy Shanagarry side.

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‘We’re fiercely proud of the lads, this was a really tough game. We were chasing it for 58 minutes, but we got there in the end, and we’re delighted,’ Burke said.

‘We’re after playing three brilliant teams now – we’ve won two games and drawn one, and we’re still standing.

‘To be honest, there wasn’t a puck of a ball between any of the teams in this group,’ Burke admitted.

It was obvious from the outset Russell Rovers, needing a win to have any chance of remaining in the title race, were ready to give it their all in a bid to achieve the desired result.

They were three points up before Jack Cullinane got Bandon off the mark after Cathal Lynch had delivered a sublime sideline ball into the danger zone in the seventh minute.

Lynch and Peter Murphy, who was unmarked after Russell Rovers opted to operate with just five players up front, were most effective at the back for Bandon during a first half in which the Carbery side was unable to get back on terms.

They trailed by the minimum, 0-8 to 0-7, after Sean Carey pointed in the 23rd minute, but it took a brave save by goalkeeper Oisin Hennessy to keep out a shot from point-blank range by Russell Rovers’ Mark O’Dwyer two minutes later.

Mark Sugrue completed Bandon’s first-half tally with a point from out near the touchline, which, sandwiched by a brace shared by Russell Rovers’ prolific marksman Josh Beausang and midfielder James Kennefick, meant there were two between the teams, 0-10 to 0-8, at the break.

Although favoured by a fresh wind, Bandon found Russell Rovers an extremely hard nut to crack in the second half.

Responding positively whenever Bandon threatened to build up a bit of momentum, the Imokilly side led by 0-15 to 0-12 inside the last quarter.

Then Bandon struck a purple patch, gaining parity thanks to a converted long-range free by Michael Cahalane and two points from Mark Sugrue, the first of which was arguably the score of the match.

It came about after Sugrue stormed up the wing with the ball glued to his stick and, without handling it, sent it sailing between the posts.

Just when it seemed they were ready to make the decisive push, Russell Rovers dug deep to arrest their slide.

After the irrepressible Josh Beausang converted a free he had won himself, they led by the minimum, 0-17 to 0-16, inside the last five minutes.

Michael Cahalane gathered the resultant puck-out to post an inspirational equaliser for the winners, setting the scene for a gripping conclusion to an enthralling encounter. That Bandon eventually shaded the issue owed much to wing-back Cathal Lynch, who landed a massive point before foiling Russell Rovers’ Brian Hartnett as the latter moved menacingly goalwards in stoppage time.

Lynch and Murphy at the back, Michael Cahalane at midfield, and the evergreen Mark Sugrue up front made especially generous contributions to Bandon’s triumph.

Also worthy of special mention is substitute Kevin Hannon, who paid his way with two tasty points following his introduction in the 38th minute.

Forced to rely on a last-gasp point to finish level with Kilbrittain last time out, Bandon have certainly lived dangerously en route to the knock-out stages, but the steely resolve they displayed to qualify without a loss augurs well for their prospects of making further progress.

OUR STAR: The decisive point by Cathal Lynch was worthy of winning any game, and it capped a highly polished display by the Bandon wing-back.

Scorers

Bandon: M Cahalane 0-5 (3f); M Sugrue 0-4; C Calnan, C Lynch, K Hannon 0-2 each; J Calnan, S Carey, C Long 0-1 each.

Russell Rovers: J Beausang 0-12 (8f, 1 65); J McGrath, J Kennefick 0-2 each; K Aherne 0-1.

Bandon: O Hennessy; P Calnan, T Twohig, C Twomey; C Lynch, P Murphy, D O’Donovan; M Cahalane, C Calnan; R McSweeney, S Carey, D O’Mahony; C Long, M Sugrue, J Cullinane.

Subs: K Hannon for Cullinane (38), P Barry for Carey (48).

Russell Rovers: R Walsh; P Lane, S O’Donoghue, J Scannell; F Murray, P Cummins, L Fitzgerald; J Kennefick, K Walsh; K Aherne, B Hartnett, L Duggan-Murray; J McGrath, J Beausang, M O’Dwyer.

Subs: D Crotty for O’Dwyer (36), K Tattan for McGrath (55).

Referee: M Maher (St Finbarr’s).