Appeal lodged against Kinsale amusement arcade expansion

AN APPEAL has been lodged against plans to extend an amusement arcade in the centre of Kinsale.

Cork County Council gave the green light in August for an application submitted by AIM Ventures.

The Ballincolig-based company plans to demolish an existing rear extension at Pier Leisure Centre on Pier Road and build a single storey rear extension to the arcade, including an ATM.

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The council’s permission came with a number of conditions attached, including that a qualified archaeologist be employed to monitor any groundwork as well as other works, and that the company would pay a development contribution of €2,399.53 to Cork County Council.

Kinsale residents John and Mary Lee have lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála against the council’s decision.

In their original objection letter to the planning department, the couple expressed concerns about over-intensification of the site, resulting in an increase of more than 45% of the floor area.

Other areas of objection were health and safety grounds, mainly that there would be no safe place of assembly in an emergency, and that the development would result in a nuisance to neighbouring properties.

Another Kinsale resident, Niamh Hurley, also objected to the extension of the leisure centre.

In her letter, Ms Hurley described the widespread opposition to the arcade when planning was granted in 2024, including on grounds of anti-social behaviour outside the premises, noise, over intensification of the site and gambling addiction among teens.

“At a time when mental health of teens and adults is at a critical point, and gambling addictions at an all-time high, I would argue that Kinsale does not need a larger gambling den in the town,” she wrote.

Ms Hurley added that the existing gambling casinos on Pier Road and 13 Main Street were big enough and did not need to be made any larger.

Further concerns were raised by Denis O’Connell on behalf of his family, which owns a void which is included in drawings for the leisure centre expansion.

He wrote: “I respectfully request that a condition be attached to any approval that this void shall not be interfered with, entered upon, altered, obstructed, undermined or damaged in any way, during or as a result of the proposed development.”

A decision from An Coimisiún Pleanála on AIM Ventures’ plans is expected by January 21, 2027.