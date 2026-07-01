Apartments plan for former butchers shop

A PLANNING application has been lodged with Cork County Council seeking permission to convert the former Hurley’s butcher’s shop in Timoleague into three residential apartments.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

The proposal relates to the vacant premises at the corner of Abbey Street and Church Road in the village and has been submitted by Brian and Stephen Condon.

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Under the plans, the existing former butcher’s shop would be redeveloped to provide a two-bedroom, two-storey apartment with attic accommodation.

The works would also include a replacement shopfront and new windows facing Abbey Street, along with a new dormer window to the rear.

The application also proposes the demolition of an existing two-storey annex and a single-storey cold room extension at the rear of the property off Church Road.

In their place, the applicants are seeking permission to construct a new two-storey extension containing two additional one-bedroom apartments.

The development would create a total of three apartments within the village centre property and includes all associated site works.

The application was lodged with Cork County Council on June 10th. Members of the public have until July 14th to make submissions or observations on the proposal.

A decision on the application is due from the local authority by August 4th.