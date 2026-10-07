60 years: The farmers who walked from Bantry to Dublin for better conditions

JUST shy of his 21st birthday, Johnny O’Sullivan from Kealkill fondly recalls the momentous day in Irish farming history when he and 15 of his colleagues marched 217 miles from Bantry to Dublin 60 years ago to protest against a number of issues facing farmers at the time.

At that time farmers not just in West Cork but across the country were in a frustrated mood due to low prices for cattle, milk and other products. There was also very limited scope to expand production because of poor export markets and the burden of paying rates, regardless of what a farmer actually earned.

The National Farmers Association (which later became the IFA) decided to bring the plight of the farming community to the attention of both the government and the general public.

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A decision was made that farmers from all over the country would walk to Dublin with all timed to converge in Dublin on the same day, something that the capital had not experienced before.

The Bantry marchers due to their geographical location had the honour to be the first to begin the long march to Dublin on October 7 1966. They had to contend with adverse weather conditions, sore and stiff legs as well as blistered feet too.

Before cattle marts became the established means of selling and buying stock, a cattle fair took place in Bantry Square on the first Friday of every month. On October 7 the press including RTÉ cameras mingled with the crowds as the then president of the NFA, Richard Deasy addressed the crowd before he led a group of 16 farmers out of Bantry as they embarked on their long trek to Dublin.

Speaking to the Southern Star, Johnny said that as a young man he was great friends with Sean O’Brien, who was the chairman of the West Cork branch of the NFA.

“He encouraged me to go with them. It was a big gamble too and it could have backfired on us any time. We didn’t know what would happen and if other people would support all the farmers walking to Dublin. But in fairness the support was fantastic from people,” said Johnny.

The now 80-year-old man recalls the first section where they walked from Bantry to Enniskeane and he later stayed at a house in Newcestown that night.

“I was dropped back down to Enniskeane the following morning and we struck off for Cork city then. Apparently the gardaí requested that we go through the city on the Sunday so not to cause a disruption in the city centre. Once we got to Cahir farmers from across Tipperary then joined up with us.”

He said that up to that point there were farming organisations with no power but this was something altogether more organised.

“There’s only five of us alive today out of the 16 who marched to Dublin and It’s always something to remember being a part of.”

West Cork farmers meet with TJ Maher in Tipperary while en route to Dublin and include Fachtna O Callaghan Leap, Danny Andrew McCarthy Drimoleague, Sean O Brien Bantry and Chris Glennon

Over 30,000 farmers met on Merrion Square 12 days later for a mass rally and a nine man delegation – including Sean Holland from Coomhola who was the only Cork man on the delegation – proceeded to the Department of Agriculture to seek a meeting with the then Minister, Charlie Haughey. When he refused to meet them they sat down on the steps of the Department.

When asked how long they intended to stay there, their president Richard Deasy famously replied: “until the crack of doom if necessary.”

They remained on the steps for three weeks, until they finally secured a meeting with the Government.

Eleven of the men who walked the 217 miles to Dublin are now deceased and they include Sean O’Brien (Bantry), Danny McCarthy (Drimoleague), Sean Holland (Coomhola), Fachtna O’Callaghan (Leap), William Cadogan (Aughadown), Eugene Downing (Goleen), James O’Sullivan (Coomhola), Jim Tobin (Leap), Sean O’Driscoll (Drimoleague), Michael Crowley (Dunmanway) and Sam Kingston (Ballydehob).

The five who are still alive include Johnny, Jackie O’Sullivan (Bere Island), Michael Keohane (Coomhola), Tom Mullins (Bantry) and Jim Morris (Ballydehob).

The events of October 1966 are widely regarded as a turning point which finally gave farmers a voice in the decisions affecting Irish agriculture

West Cork IFA will be holding a commemorative event in the Square in Bantry on Saturday October 3 at 2.30pm to mark the 60th anniversary of the Farmers’ Rights Campaign and to honour those men who played such a pioneering role in gaining recognition for Irish

farmers,

IFA President, Francie Gorman will be in attendance to honour the 16 men led by NFA President Richard Deasy who left the Square in Bantry for Dublin to focus the Government’s attention on the 11 point Declaration of Farmers’ Rights.