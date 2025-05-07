Tim Buckley on Carbery GAA centenary event

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by Carbery GAA PRO Tim Buckley as he discusses the upcoming Carbery GAA centenary celebration of Carbery clubs.

The division are celebrating their 100th year and will celebrate it in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway this Sunday, 11th from 2pm to 5pm.

All 26 clubs in the division will take part in the event as well as a parade of referees, guest speakers and celebrating Bandon junior team from 1975.

Also on the show, we look back on Clonakilty Soccer winning the quadruple in the West Cork League, clinching the league title with a 4-2 win over Drinagh Rangers.

This is the second year-in-a-row that Clon have achieved the big domestic double (premier division and Beamish Cup).

We talk about the ongoing skorts and shorts debacle in camogie too as Cork have insisted that they will wear shorts for their Munster final against Waterford.

