UPDATE: Essential overnight restrictions required at Abbeystrowry Reservoir, Skibbereen to maintain daytime supply 

UISCE Éireann wishes to advise customers supplied by the Abbeystrowry Reservoir that essential overnight restrictions are necessary and will be in place from 10pm tonight, 19th August 7am each day until Saturday, 23rd August to ensure water supply to industries, residences and commercial premises are in place during business hours.

The overnight restrictions are necessary due to the continued high summer demand on the supply.

Restrictions will be in place in the following locations:

Lisheens

Baltimore

Sherkin Island

Ballydehob

Schull

Heir Island

Niall O’Riordan, Operations Manager, Uisce Éireann said: 'These restrictions are required to address high water usage and to allow the reservoir time to replenish overnight. We are asking the public to get behind us and to conserve water. It is important that we all consider our water usage: even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose to water the garden and avoiding power washing the car. For more tips on how to reduce your water usage visit www.water.ie/conservation/

'We will continue to monitor the reservoir levels over the coming days and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies. In addition to these restrictions, a number of supplies are being topped up by water tanker trucks. A Water Conservation Order also remains in place in Cork County (excluding Cork city) until Tuesday, 16 September 2025.'

Customers are also being encouraged to report visible leaks as repaired leaks to help to safeguard supplies.

Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues.

Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie