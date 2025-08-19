Michael Collins House Museum to launch its first Michael Collins publication

MICHAEL Collins House Museum in Clonakilty is to launch its first major publication, 'In the Shadow of the Big Fellow: The Commemoration, Commercialisation, Study, and Politicisation of Michael Collins 1922-2022.'

This thought-provoking new book, written by acclaimed author and Michael Collins House historian Cal McCarthy, explores the complex and evolving legacy of one of Ireland’s most iconic figures.

Over one hundred years after his death in 1922, Michael Collins, affectionately known as 'The Big Fellow', continues to captivate public imagination and scholarly debate alike.

In this meticulously researched book, Cal McCarthy delves into how Collins has been remembered, commemorated, mythologised, and at times contested over the past century.

Through a careful analysis of political discourse, public memorialisation, literature, film, and popular culture, McCarthy offers readers a nuanced portrait of a legacy still shaping national identity.

County Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said: 'Michael Collins was not only a towering figure in his own time, but he has also loomed large over Irish political and cultural life ever since. This book aims to explore how different generations have interpreted his life, his role in Irish independence, and what he has come to symbolise for Ireland today.'

'In the Shadow of the Big Fellow' is the first major publication from Michael Collins House Museum and builds on the museum’s existing content to help increase public understanding of Ireland’s revolutionary past in an accessible manner.

The publication, made possible with the support of the Cork County Council Commemoration Committee, provides an intriguing read for both enthusiasts and academics as well as the more casual reader.

The book will be officially launched by County Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley at Michael Collins House, Clonakilty, on Friday, August 22nd at 7pm with the author in attendance for a brief talk and book signing.

'In the Shadow of the Big Fellow' is available from August 22nd at Michael Collins House Museum, selected bookstores, and online at www.michaelcollinshouse.ie

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is to deliver the oration at this year’s Michael Collins Commemoration at the monument in Béal na Bláth on Sunday August 24th at 3pm.

Garret Kelleher, chairperson of the organising committee said they are delighted that that Minister Carroll MacNeill has accepted their invitation to deliver this year’s oration.