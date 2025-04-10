Shane Kingston on the hurling championship

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by Cork senior hurler Shane Kingston, amid the hype around the hurling team at the moment.

Kingston, who was speaking at the launch of the ‘eir for all’ Poc Tapa Challenge, and his Cork teammates are just off the back of their first league title since 1998.

They beat Tipperary 3-24 to 0-23 to give themselves the perfect preparation for the Munster SHC.

Kingston spoke about how the players are concentrated on the job in hand and how tough the Munster series can be.

Also on the show, we discuss the Cork footballers opening their championship campaign with a 0-24 to 0-13 win over Limerick.

John Cleary’s side will now face old rivals Kerry on Saturday week.

The Cork LGFA and camogie teams are in league final action this weekend too as both Joe Carroll and Ger Manley’s teams come up against Galway.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

