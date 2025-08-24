Eoin Murphy treble lights up Dunmanway meeting

BY TIM KELLEHER

EOIN Murphy strengthened his grip on the southern region’s leading driver title after steering home three winners at Dunmanway on Sunday.

The Baltimore-based apprentice electrician enjoyed a red-letter day for his retained IB Stables, riding a treble before his uncle Donal added a fourth win for the Innisbeg team later on the card.

Murphy’s first success came with Hippie Sisu in the Apprentice Drivers Series for Enniskeane publican Angelo Hannon. The pacer had led for most of the race but was passed late by Destin De Larre. However, following a stewards’ inquiry, Destin De Larre was disqualified for breaking his handicap at the start, handing victory to Murphy.

He doubled up when Anglesey Hall justified favouritism in the Grade F & E Pace. Owned by Paddy Kane from Meath, the four-year-old daughter of Hasty Hall made all, brushing aside the early challenge of Spartan Warrior before stretching two lengths clear at the line.

The treble was sealed in the three-runner top-grade pace aboard Always Skye. With Getmeoutofhere making the running, Murphy bided his time before sending his charge to the front and securing another two-length success over stablemate IB Paddington.

Although Eoin has become IB Stables’ number one driver in recent seasons, his uncle and mentor Donal proved he still has the touch. He timed his run perfectly on Comete Des Landes to snatch the day’s top-grade trot by half a length.

It was also a strong afternoon for Jamie Hurley of Reenascreena, who returned to winning ways with a double. Fandango De Nile, owned by his partner Hannah Richardson, took the Grade F & Trot in front-running style. Despite pressure throughout from Empereur Souverain, Hurley’s mount held on well to win by two lengths.

Hurley then struck again with Down By Crecora in the Grade F Pace. IB Felicity was heavily backed and looked in control when moving past Ceiron Jack at the road crossing, but traffic problems boxed in Christy Brown. As a gap opened turning for home, Hurley launched Down By Crecora down the outside to collar Christy Brown by half a length in a thrilling finish.

The Ladies Pace may have drawn only three runners, but it served up a terrific spectacle. Ayr Harbour, trained by Conor Hurley for Dunmanway’s Mike Healy, was given a superb drive by Charlie Flanagan to fend off Teddy Camden, piloted by Chelsie O’Driscoll, in a tight finish.

Elsewhere, Miki Taker finally shed her maiden tag in the Grade G & G1 Pace. Having gone close in recent outings, she started at prohibitive odds and faced a stern test from Rewrite Sport. But Jamie Cross, driving for his brother John Cross Jnr, produced a decisive burst in the final furlong to win with authority.

Racing now moves to Lyre on Sunday for the annual IHRA Memorial Day meeting, with the first race off at 2.30pm.