It’s five in a row for Skibb’s Cottages for Couples

SKIBBEREEN’S Cottages for Couples is celebrating five in a row after winning yet another Best of the Best award from Trip Advisor.

The accommodation provider was placed in the top one per cent of all tourism providers worldwide, and they did it for the fifth consecutive year.

Owners Anna and Peter Warburton were thrilled to be presented the award by Christopher O’Sullivan TD, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

‘Naturally we are thrilled to receive this award,’ said Anna.

‘As all tourism providers will appreciate, keeping standards consistently high is a real challenge and so to receive this award for the fifth time in five years is a testament to the commitment and hard work of a dedicated team of people.

‘This award is for them. This award means so much to us as it’s the guests who have stayed whose reviews have put us in this position. It’s hard to believe that a little company in Skibbereen can be judged as being in the top one per cent of accommodation providers in the world so we are really delighted.’

Cottages for Couples has been in operation for over 30 years, specialising in upmarket self-catering accommodation for couples only.

Anna and Peter now own or operate 15 luxury cottages around Skibb, all with their own private hot tub, high speed broadband and contemporary interiors.

Many will know the company as the first in Irelnd to offer luxury treehouse accommodation, bringing up to 6,000 visitors to Skibbereen each year, which according to Fáilte Ireland is worth €2m annually in tourism revenue for the town.

Peter is also a board member of the Irish Self-Catering Federation which is lobbying government hard as it seeks to regulate the short-term rental sector.

Minister O’Sullivan has previously described the accommodation offered by Cottages for Couples as ‘some of the best in West Cork, if not Ireland’.

Presenting the award he added: ‘This award confirms what I have said in the past. It is a huge feather in the cap of Skibbereen to have such a prestigious company in its midst and by bringing nearly 6,000 visitors to town each year it is clearly an important asset to the economy of the whole of West Cork.’