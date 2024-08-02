REACTION: Gold for Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy on historic day for Skibbereen rowing

They only went and did it! Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are Olympic champions once again following victory in the men's lightweight double sculls final this morning.

It's a massive achievement for the Skibbereen pair, who will go down in the history books as some of Ireland's greatest-ever athletes.

Paul O'Donovan is now the only Irish person to medal at three separate Games – Silver in Rio, Gold in Tokyo and Gold again in Paris. History.

Fintan McCarthy becomes only the fifth Irish athlete to medal at two separate games.

On this episode of the Star Sport Podcast, Sports editor Kieran McCarthy and digital manager Dylan Mangan react to an amazing day for Skibbereen, West Cork, Ireland and beyond!

