Skibbereen Cathedral

A contract has been signed for the first phase of the conservation and repair work needed at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Skibbereen.

The contract has been awarded to the Adrigole-based company of Joe Downing Construction Limited and is due to start in September.

The organising committee behind the preparations for the bicentenary in 2026 said the job specifications have been prepared by a leading firm of heritage consultants, Southgate Associates.

The foundation stone was laid in 1822 and the cathedral was completed in 1826. To this day, St Patrick’s has the distinction of being one of a very small number of Georgian Cathedrals in Ireland.

Despite significant repairs being carried out in the 1950s, the fabric of the 200-year old cathedral has deteriorated and it now requires urgent conservation and repair.

The first phase will focus on making the cathedral weathertight and will include work to the roof, slate repairs, replacement of flashings and the refurbishment of all external cast-iron rainwater downpipes.

The cost of the work will be financed mainly by the recently approved Heritage Grant of €36,000, with the balance coming from donations and various fundraising activities.

The bicentenary committee that was established to oversee the work and prepare for the 200th anniversary​, has set an overall fundraising target of €200,000, with €40,000 raised ​so far.

People are being asked to give generously and support the various fundraising activities. ‘​Ultimately, what can be achieved in terms of conservation and repair will depend on the amount that can be raised locally,’ a committee spokesperson stated.

For more information go to www.skibbereenandrath.ie/bicentenary/ or for enquiries email: [email protected]