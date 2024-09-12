Previewing the final round of the Cork football championship group stage

THIS week's podcast is a preview special as we look ahead to this weekend's Cork football championship matches as the final round of the group stage takes place.

It looks set to be an exciting couple of days of football as there is still plenty to be decided across the different divisions, with a number of West Cork clubs looking to either qualify for the next round or avoid the dreaded relegation playoff.

In Premier Senior, Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers clash in a West Cork derby. Ross know they will need a win to get into the next round, while Castlehaven are already through. Clonakilty are also in action and know a win over St Michaels will qualify them.

Newcestown are in a funny position ahead of the weekend, where they could potentially lose and qualify or win and not qualify. They could finish anywhere from 1st to 4th in their group – one to watch this weekend.

West Cork has lots of teams in action this weekend, and we take you through the permutations for each one on this week's Star Sport Podcast – an exciting time in Cork football!

We also hear about an exciting charity event taking place this October, and look back at last weekend's hurling action as well.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

